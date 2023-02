These three things could bury Donald Trump in 2024

The choice of extreme Holocaust denier Kristina Karamo as Michigan GOP president last weekend sent a clear message, reports the New Republic. Donald Trump is still very much in charge of the Republican Party.

It doesn’t matter whether the former president endorsed a different candidate in the 10-person group, writer Michael Tomasky said. Because all 10 candidates were Trump fans.

In a state where Democrats are in the driving seat, holding both houses of the state legislature and the governorship, Republicans have responded by going even further to the extreme, Tomasky said.

And he suggested it was proof that Trump is still running the base roost, despite numerous ongoing investigations against him.

“With each passing week, the feeling grows that sooner or later some arm of the law or another is likely to catch up with him; that he may have finally tempted fate one too many times, and that even the shell protector of the presidency I can’t protect him. In fact, it’s precisely because he became president that the system finally rises to hold him to account (we hope),” Tomasky wrote.

“And yet, none of that matters. Cable news spends hours wondering about it, but it’s pretty obvious why. Trump energized a neo-fascist, ethnonationalist segment white people who will stay with him through virtually everything because he identified and expressed their resentments.”

And Tomasky said only three things could change that.

Leaders of the religious right are speaking out against Trump. Opposing candidates stop their individual teardown and unite behind an anti-Trump presidential hopeful. An indictment falls that polls show he would really hurt him in a general election, and networks that support Trump like Fox accept the writing on the wall.

“None of these three scenarios is impossible,” says Tomasky. “But none are very likely, because these people are not leaders, they are supporters. They are afraid of Trump voters, and they are afraid of Trump himself of the chaos he could create either with a third-party nomination, or simply attacking the GOP nominee and the entire nomination process as corrupt.

“As long as Trump is ahead in the double-digit primary polls, the Falwells aren’t coming out against him. Party chairwoman and longtime MAGA sycophant Ronna McDaniel won’t be exploding her head to force unity behind an anti-Trump. And Rupert Murdoch will not take a position, either.

“As we learned last week in this Dominion Voting Systems filing, the Foxers are terrified of losing their audience share to Newsmax, so they will handle Trump with a touch of delicacy.”

From articles on your site

Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alternet.org/three-things-bury-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos