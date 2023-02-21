Main developments following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Another powerful earthquake hit Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two weeks ago.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the 6.4 magnitude quake was centered around the town of Defne in Hatay province.

NTV television said the quake caused some damaged buildings to collapse, but no immediate casualties were reported.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency said the quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The 7.8 magnitude that struck on February 6 killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

Death toll nears 45,000

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, has brought the confirmed death toll from the earthquake in Turkey to 41,156. This brings the total death toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,844.

Search and rescue operations for survivors have been called off across much of the quake zone, but AFAD chief Yunus Sezer told reporters that search teams were continuing their efforts in more than one dozen collapsed buildings, most in the hardest hit province. Hatai.

There had been no signs of life under the rubble since three members of the same family, a mother, a father and a 12-year-old boy, were pulled from a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday. The boy later died.

EU sees risk of outbreak

The European Union health agency has warned of the risk of outbreaks in the coming weeks.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Controls said food- and water-borne illnesses, respiratory infections and vaccine-preventable infections are a risk in the coming period, with the potential to cause epidemics, especially when survivors move to temporary shelters.

A resurgence of cholera cases in the affected areas is a significant possibility in the coming weeks, he said, noting that authorities in northwestern Syria have reported thousands of cases of the disease since last September. and that a planned vaccination campaign was delayed due to the earthquake.

The ECDC has also warned of viral infections such as hepatitis A, parasites and bacterial infections which can all be spread by unhygienic conditions in shelters and emergency camps.

Syria calls for temporary housing

Syrian Public Works and Housing Minister Suhail Abdul Latif said the Syrian government would secure 350 homes for those displaced by the earthquake and appealed to friendly countries to send more.

We will secure those affected to the extent of our ability, but after a while it is no longer possible to continue placing families in shelters to safeguard their health, he said.

Shelter has been a pressing need in all earthquake-affected areas, with many families sleeping in makeshift tents or cramming into crowded schools and sports stadiums.

Erdogan says reconstruction will start in March

Erdogan, who faces elections in May or June, said his country would start building tens of thousands of new homes as early as next month.

Erdogan said the new buildings would not exceed three or four floors, built on firmer ground and to higher standards and in consultation with professors of geophysics, geotechnics, geology and seismology and other experts.

We want to avoid disaster…by moving our settlements from the lowlands to the [more solid] mountains as much as possible, Erdogan said in a televised address during a visit to the hard-hit province of Hatay.

The Turkish leader said that the destroyed cultural monuments would be rebuilt in accordance with their historical and cultural texture.

Erdogan said around 1.6 million people are currently housed in temporary shelters.

Blinken hails American response

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed American support following the earthquake.

Blinken told Ankara that the US government responded to the disaster within hours and has so far sent hundreds of personnel and relief workers. But he said ordinary Americans also reacted to the heartbreaking images from the quake area.

We have nearly $80 million in private sector donations in the United States, [from] people. When I visited the Turkish Embassy in Washington, I almost couldn’t get in through the front door because boxes were stacked all the way to the embassy, ​​Blinken said.

NATO sends containers to homes

NATO said a ship carrying 600 temporary containers had left Italy and was expected to arrive in Turkey next week.

The military alliance has pledged to send more than 1,000 containers which will serve as temporary shelters for at least 4,000 people left homeless by the earthquake.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who visited the quake-stricken region last week, called it the worst disaster in the alliance’s history.

Authorities say more than 110,000 buildings in 11 quake-hit Turkish provinces have been destroyed or so badly damaged that they need to be demolished.