Politics
Turkey’s ‘Operation Dost’, Syrian example of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, says PM Modi
Indian search and rescue personnel have returned after saving lives and winning hearts in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with rescue personnel and congratulated them on “Operation Dost”.
New Delhi ,UPDATE: February 20, 2023 11:49 PM IST
PM Modi interacted with the NDRF, Indian Air Force personnel who returned from Turkey on Monday.
By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke Monday night with Indian relief workers who returned from earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria after saving lives and winning hearts. At his residence in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi interacted with Indian rescue professionals and organizations involved in ‘Operation Dost’.
He praised the rapid response of India’s rescue personnel. “India’s rapid response to the earthquake has captured worldwide attention. It is a reflection of the preparedness of our rescue and rescue teams,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi said service to others was a “lesson in our culture”.
He said the lesson of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘the world is one family’ has been passed down to us through our culture.
“The whole world is our family. For us, the whole world is one family. We have helped citizens of other nations during this (calamity),” he said while praising the efforts of rescue professionals in Turkey and Syria.
India had one of the largest teams of search and rescue professionals on the ground to help the two earthquake-affected countries.
Prime Minister Modi commended the Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other professionals for the commendable search and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria. The Prime Minister also welcomed the presence of female rescue professionals and said it should become common practice to recruit them. He also said he was proud of them.
A series of earthquakes claimed over 46,000 lives. Indian rescue professionals traveled to both countries with survival equipment, medical aid and sniffer dogs, and carried out their operations for almost 10 days under the banner of “Operation Dost”.
“Operation Dost is an example of India’s devotion to humanity and our commitment to support nations in distress. We have always been the first responders to any calamity in any part of the world,” said Prime Minister Modi told the professionals.
“When you can help yourself, you are capable. But when you can help others, you are selfless,” Prime Minister Modi said, citing the efforts of Indian relief workers at the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August. 2020.
“The same commitment during the pandemic too. We have helped many other countries, and Indians have helped others with vaccines. “Operation Dostis is a testament to India’s commitment to help others,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“Bharat is considered the first responder,” he added.
“Whether there is a cyclone or a disaster in any part of the world, when people see you, see NDRF personnel, their uniform even from afar, their faith is restored. They feel a sense of security and naturally begin to trust you. This multiplies your credibility. But we can’t stop there. We need to increase our measures. We need to be seen as the best rescue teams in the world. That’s why I asked you ( relief personnel) on the skills and equipment of other countries. Therefore, we (Indian professionals in Turkey) must also have learned even in the midst of a calamity. This will help us improve,” he said. he noted.
“Each calamity teaches us and provides us with the experience to adopt best practices. We fulfilled our responsibilities in Turkey through relief and rescue, but everything we learned from our experience there should be documented to improve our strategies,” Prime Minister Modi said while expressing his gratitude. to professionals.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/operation-dost-pm-modi-interacts-ndrf-iaf-teams-deployed-turkey-syria-earthquake-rescue-operations-2337270-2023-02-20
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Asian markets mixed as investors digest private inquiries into factory activity
- Track & Field completes first day at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
- Activists call for a freeze on energy costs for UK households.
- Launch of UPI integration in India and PayNow in Singapore
- Fake fur, hot water bottles at the new Burberry show in London
- Jokowi inspects progress of Ciliwung River normalization amid heavy rain
- A new earthquake hits Turkey and Syria. 3 dead and hundreds injured
- Lahore High Court grants protection bond to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan
- Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ recreated Joel and Ellie’s confrontation scene
- Glenwood Springs hockey earns No. 1 seed for State 4A playoffs despite losing to Summit
- Simple and elegant dresses for wedding guests over 50
- Orange: 3 unexpected lessons about AI in business