Turkey’s ‘Operation Dost’, Syrian example of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, says PM Modi

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke Monday night with Indian relief workers who returned from earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria after saving lives and winning hearts. At his residence in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi interacted with Indian rescue professionals and organizations involved in ‘Operation Dost’.

He praised the rapid response of India’s rescue personnel. “India’s rapid response to the earthquake has captured worldwide attention. It is a reflection of the preparedness of our rescue and rescue teams,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said service to others was a “lesson in our culture”.

He said the lesson of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘the world is one family’ has been passed down to us through our culture.

“The whole world is our family. For us, the whole world is one family. We have helped citizens of other nations during this (calamity),” he said while praising the efforts of rescue professionals in Turkey and Syria.

India had one of the largest teams of search and rescue professionals on the ground to help the two earthquake-affected countries.

Prime Minister Modi commended the Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other professionals for the commendable search and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria. The Prime Minister also welcomed the presence of female rescue professionals and said it should become common practice to recruit them. He also said he was proud of them.

A series of earthquakes claimed over 46,000 lives. Indian rescue professionals traveled to both countries with survival equipment, medical aid and sniffer dogs, and carried out their operations for almost 10 days under the banner of “Operation Dost”.

“Operation Dost is an example of India’s devotion to humanity and our commitment to support nations in distress. We have always been the first responders to any calamity in any part of the world,” said Prime Minister Modi told the professionals.

“When you can help yourself, you are capable. But when you can help others, you are selfless,” Prime Minister Modi said, citing the efforts of Indian relief workers at the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August. 2020.

“The same commitment during the pandemic too. We have helped many other countries, and Indians have helped others with vaccines. “Operation Dostis is a testament to India’s commitment to help others,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Bharat is considered the first responder,” he added.

“Whether there is a cyclone or a disaster in any part of the world, when people see you, see NDRF personnel, their uniform even from afar, their faith is restored. They feel a sense of security and naturally begin to trust you. This multiplies your credibility. But we can’t stop there. We need to increase our measures. We need to be seen as the best rescue teams in the world. That’s why I asked you ( relief personnel) on the skills and equipment of other countries. Therefore, we (Indian professionals in Turkey) must also have learned even in the midst of a calamity. This will help us improve,” he said. he noted.

Over the past few years, NDRF has managed to build trust among the people of the country. Whether it is cyclones, floods or earthquakes, you are all seen as a beacon of hope and faith in distress and this is a very big achievement for NDRF. – PM @Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/OrC7rz0MH2

BJP (@BJP4India) February 20, 2023

“Each calamity teaches us and provides us with the experience to adopt best practices. We fulfilled our responsibilities in Turkey through relief and rescue, but everything we learned from our experience there should be documented to improve our strategies,” Prime Minister Modi said while expressing his gratitude. to professionals.