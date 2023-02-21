LHC grants Imran protective bond until March 3 in ‘riot, terror’ case





The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted PTI leader Imran Khan bail until March 3 in a case related to alleged riots by PTI protesters and clashes with Islamabad police in October following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana. reference.

His plea for bail in another case which was also filed in Islamabad and involved protests outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was dismissed after the former prime minister withdrew his plea.

Proceedings in both petitions were only successful after the High Court had to wait hours and set multiple deadlines for Imran’s arrival. Once the head of the PTI reached the court premises, a number of his supporters had gathered around him.

Earlier in the day, Imran filed a plea asking for bail in the case registered at Islamabads Sangjani police station, which is also an offense under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, per through lawyer Azhar Siddique. On Thursday, the LHC rejected a similar request for non-prosecution.

In the petition, Imran urged the court to grant him a 15-day protective bond so that he can apply to the relevant court for bail before his arrest.

The motion was set to be heard before a bench of two judges headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi. When the hearing started, the head of the PTI was not present in the hearing room. To this, his lawyer Siddique argued that his client was present inside the LHC premises but could not be presented in the courtroom due to the security risk.

He said the party had not disclosed that the head of the PTI would appear before the LHC. Call it the love of the peoples or their madness that such a large crowd gathered, Siddique said.

The lawyer said if Imran got out of his car in such a situation, he would risk injury.

However, Judge Najafi argued that Imran should appear in the courtroom. He ordered that Imran’s physical presence be ensured by 7:30 p.m. and adjourned the hearing.

When the hearing resumed, Imran had finally entered the courtroom. Taking the podium, Imran said his leg which he injured in Wazirabad’s attack on his convoy last year had recovered to some degree, but doctors still advised him two weeks of rest, while his medical visit was scheduled for February 28.

Subsequently, the court granted Imran bail until March 3 and ordered him to apply to the relevant court by then.

The written order, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, noted that Imran’s attorney had argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the case. He further noted that Imran wanted to appear in the relevant court and needed time to do so.

By law, the applicant is required to apply to the court of first instance, but in the interest of justice, we are inclined to grant him temporary provisional bail of a protective nature until March 3 to enable him to apply to the trial court, the order said.

Imran says bail request in another case was filed without his consent

After securing bail in the first case, Imran appeared before a separate single-member LHC bench in a case involving protests outside the ECP.

In the previous hearing, Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh warned against issuing a contempt notice after noting that Imran’s signatures on the affidavit attached to the petition and the power of attorney were different.

During today’s hearing, Imran told the judge that the petition was filed without his consent. As soon as I found out, I told Azhar Siddique to withdraw the petition.

Following Imrans’ remarks, the petition was dropped.

Prior to Imran’s arrival that evening, his attorney Khawaja Tariq Rahim informed the court that Imran wanted to withdraw the bail application.

Present your arguments on the difference in signatures, the judge interjected.

Imrans’ attorney admitted there was a difference in the signatures on the affidavit and the power of attorney. Imran Khan did not post the protection bond, he said.

Imran Khan can even submit this in writing to the court, he added.

To this, the court remarked that it can issue a contempt notice to Imran and the head of the PTI can submit his response to it within three weeks.

However, the former prime minister’s lawyer argued that contempt of court was not applicable in the matter.

You’re laughing at the law, said the judge here. The way I accommodated you [normally] do not arrive. Imran is a leader [and] A model. He must remain a role model.

Imrans Convoy

When Imrans’ convoy left Zaman Park where the PTI leader has been recuperating since being injured in an assassination attempt during a pit stop his caravan made in Wazirabad as s they marched on Islamabad and arrived at the LHC premises, it was covered in rose petals. A large number of PTI supporters had also surrounded the convoy and chanted slogans in favor of the former Prime Minister.

Before Imran entered the courtroom, Qureshi told ARY News that there were thousands of people present in court and security arrangements were almost non-existent. He said it was impossible for Imran to get out of his car in such a situation.

Before today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed at the main entrance to the LHC.

Imrans’ request to enter the LHC through the mosque gate rejected

Earlier in the day, the court rejected the PTI chairs’ request, submitted through Senator Shibli Faraz, to enter the LHC premises through the mosque or the judges’ gate.

The application, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, said the petitioner was the former prime minister of Pakistan and had recently been injured in an assassination attempt.

The petitioner’s gunshot wounds are still healing and doctors have not allowed him to walk or put pressure on the broken tibia, he said.

He added that there was a huge amount of risk and threat to Imran’s life as the perpetrators and masterminds of the previous attack were still at large and repeatedly threatened.

It is hereby requested that the petitioner, as a former prime minister, be permitted to enter the court premises through the mosque gate/judges gate for medical reasons, the petition pleaded.

Health problems, not a matter of ego: Asad Umar

Separately, in a media interview late in the day, PTI leader Asad Umar said there were security requirements regarding Imrans’ court appearance.

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz at a press conference in Lahore on Monday. AubeNewsTV

Imran is not an ordinary Pakistani citizen. [as] He is the only leader among the few former prime ministers against whom an assassination attempt has been made, he told reporters.

The PTI General Secretary went on to say that Imran could not bear pushing and shoving as instructed by his doctors, adding that it was not a matter of ego.

Umar added that the bone of the PTI chief, who was hit by a bullet, had not yet fully healed and doctors had warned that the recovery process could be hampered by even a slight jolt.

The case

The Islamabad terrorism case was filed against Imran in October 2022 after PTI workers took to the streets and staged protests outside ECP offices across the country after disqualifying the former prime minister in reference to Toshakhana.

Shortly after the announcement of the verdict, the leadership of the PTI asked people to take to the streets. Clashes were also reported between police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

The ATC had granted Imran pre-arrest bail in the case in October last year and summoned him several times, but the ex-prime minister failed to appear in court. His lawyer had requested a dispensation from appearing in person for medical reasons.

Earlier, Imran also asked the court for a virtual hearing, but the request was denied.

Section 144 imposed in Lahore district

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which restricts gatherings of more than four people, immediately for a week in the following areas:

Main Mir Bridge to Istanbul Chowk on Lahores Mall Road, including its immediate surroundings Outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat and its adjacent roads Main Boulevard Gulberg

The order said the section had been imposed against the backdrop of the prevailing general security environment to avoid any untoward incidents as the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League was set to start on February 26 in Lahore.

He added that ensuring the safety of people and facilities/buildings against any potential terrorist threat or unwelcome activity was essential in the wider interests of safety, security, peace and tranquility. public.

