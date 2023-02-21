fat man buffet Asia Times

Most talk about the Chineseballshot down off South Carolina in early February is about the design of the balloons, its purposes and the number of others.

But there is another question. Why thethe people’s republic of chinasend balloons over the United States knowing they would likely be detected and cause a hubbub? Even though this balloon was blown away by high-altitude winds, other Chinese balloons were spotted, including more thanGuamand the US missile test range onkauailately.

Xi Jinpingdidn’t confide in me, but maybe it’s not that hard to figure out.

THEPRCoften recalls a fat man at the buffet table who sees a new platter of eclairs. He knows he doesn’t need it, but he just can’t help it. So he slides the whole tray onto his plate. He goes too far.

It’s not just achinese communistthing. Many American businessmen enter joint ventures in the PRC hoping for mutual benefits and a fair share of the profits. Win-win, as the Chinese would say. They may soon find out that their Chinese partner is aiming to take over the entire operation and is doing so despite a rock-solid joint venture agreement.

The US government and military negotiators are also familiar with the behavior of the fat man at the buffet. At the time when thePeople’s Liberation Armywas invited despite much reluctance on the American side toRIMPACthe exercise, thePLAofficers attending the planning conference insisted that the PRC had the same role as the Americans in the exercise. Not exactly how you make a good impression.

This lack of restraint can have strategic effects. Case in point: If the Chinese had sustained their 2000s charm offensive for another five years, they might have won. Most countries in the Asia-Pacific region were saying that the US warnings (as they were) were exaggerated. And, since China was not a threat, there was no need to improve its own military capabilities.

Even American military officers were saying the same thing. RememberAdmiral Thomas Keatingthen theINDOPACOMcommander, offering in 2009 to help thechinese navyunderstand aircraft carriers?

Allbeijinghad to do was to bide his time. But it couldn’t.

Admire the crook

A Western lawyer in Hong Kong explained to me ten years ago how much the Chinese admire scammers who make outrageous claims and even try to do things that are clearly illegal. If they do, they are even more admired. And if they get caught, well, at least they tried.

Strange behaviour? Don’t we sometimes admire the amiable rascal?

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> U.S. sailors recover part of a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. Photo: US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson

Americans will do nothing

The PRC may also have rightly thought that the Americans would do nothing, so keen were they to get the bilateral relationship back on track. With the exception of a few years during the Donald Trump era, over the past four or five decades, Beijing has come out pretty much unscathed no matter what it does.

Steal 23 million records of US government employees from the Office of Personnel Management? Nothing. Resume theSouth China Sea? Nothing. Stealing US Navy underwater drones? Nothing. Send balloons over Guam? Nothing. And morebarking sands? Nothing.

Do you think we would have heard of the balloon if a Montanan hadn’t looked up and taken a picture? Vegas would give you chances that theBiden Administrationwould have kept silent and sentTony Blinkenin Beijing for a conference.

Indeed, months ago commercial airline pilots reported balloons between the Hawaiian Islands and the West Coast of the United States. And not a word from the US government.

The Chinese can be as snappy as the fat man at the buffet, but Americans have a pathological need to talk and engage with the PRC and any amount of crawling is good. The Chinese Communists know this.

A currency of exchange

For decades, the PRC has been furious with US surveillance such as spy flights off its coast, even though they are legal and above international waters. Maybe sending the spy balloons would fix things or at least provide a bargaining chip for Secretary of State Blinkens’ visit.

China would say: You don’t like our balloons? Stop your flights off our coasts and in our airspace, since the South China Sea is Chinese territory and has been since historic times.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Xi Jinping. Photo: 8:00 p.m. News/Screenshot

Papa Xi didn’t know

The Chinese may also have thought that the hands of the China of the Americas would defend them if they were caught. They were right. It was heard early on that maybe hawks from the PLA or the Ministry of State Security were trying to sabotageXi Jinpinglatest charm offensive and attempts to improve ties with the United States.

Maybe. But in these kinds of schemes, what’s the benefit of doing something the boss doesn’t like or approve of? You’re unlikely to hear, “Kid, I like your moxie.”

A corollary to this argument is that Xi was simply unaware of the ball. We hear it all the time from the hands of China. Concentration camps? Organ harvesting? Xi just doesn’t know. If he did, it would stop.

Here’s a test for any Chinese hand: go to the People’s Republic of China and go for a walk, say at 9:00 p.m. Bring a Sharpie with you and draw a mustache on a poster of Xi Jinping. See if the cops are waiting for you before you get back to your hotel or five minutes after you arrive.

Find the humor

All in all, China’s balloons shouldn’t have come as a big surprise, as it will with anything Beijing does next.

Still, there’s no need to be entirely sullen. At least if you are in Beijing.

A friend who knows the PRC well told me that China has a sense of humor that is extremely and mysteriously similar to American humor. For one reason or another, this is the only common point between our two cultures.

It is very easy to imagine that within thestanding committeeof theCPC Political Bureauthey laugh at the idea of ​​responding to a bag of hot air that flew into their airspace last August (namelyNancy Pelosi) with their own hot air bag flying through US airspace last week.

Maotai all around.

Grant Newshamis a retired American sailor and former diplomat and business executive who spent many years in Asia.

This article, first published by Japanis republished with permission.