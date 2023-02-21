Politics
fat man buffet Asia Times
Most talk about the Chineseballshot down off South Carolina in early February is about the design of the balloons, its purposes and the number of others.
But there is another question. Why thethe people’s republic of chinasend balloons over the United States knowing they would likely be detected and cause a hubbub? Even though this balloon was blown away by high-altitude winds, other Chinese balloons were spotted, including more thanGuamand the US missile test range onkauailately.
Xi Jinpingdidn’t confide in me, but maybe it’s not that hard to figure out.
THEPRCoften recalls a fat man at the buffet table who sees a new platter of eclairs. He knows he doesn’t need it, but he just can’t help it. So he slides the whole tray onto his plate. He goes too far.
It’s not just achinese communistthing. Many American businessmen enter joint ventures in the PRC hoping for mutual benefits and a fair share of the profits. Win-win, as the Chinese would say. They may soon find out that their Chinese partner is aiming to take over the entire operation and is doing so despite a rock-solid joint venture agreement.
The US government and military negotiators are also familiar with the behavior of the fat man at the buffet. At the time when thePeople’s Liberation Armywas invited despite much reluctance on the American side toRIMPACthe exercise, thePLAofficers attending the planning conference insisted that the PRC had the same role as the Americans in the exercise. Not exactly how you make a good impression.
This lack of restraint can have strategic effects. Case in point: If the Chinese had sustained their 2000s charm offensive for another five years, they might have won. Most countries in the Asia-Pacific region were saying that the US warnings (as they were) were exaggerated. And, since China was not a threat, there was no need to improve its own military capabilities.
Even American military officers were saying the same thing. RememberAdmiral Thomas Keatingthen theINDOPACOMcommander, offering in 2009 to help thechinese navyunderstand aircraft carriers?
Allbeijinghad to do was to bide his time. But it couldn’t.
Admire the crook
A Western lawyer in Hong Kong explained to me ten years ago how much the Chinese admire scammers who make outrageous claims and even try to do things that are clearly illegal. If they do, they are even more admired. And if they get caught, well, at least they tried.
Strange behaviour? Don’t we sometimes admire the amiable rascal?
Americans will do nothing
The PRC may also have rightly thought that the Americans would do nothing, so keen were they to get the bilateral relationship back on track. With the exception of a few years during the Donald Trump era, over the past four or five decades, Beijing has come out pretty much unscathed no matter what it does.
Steal 23 million records of US government employees from the Office of Personnel Management? Nothing. Resume theSouth China Sea? Nothing. Stealing US Navy underwater drones? Nothing. Send balloons over Guam? Nothing. And morebarking sands? Nothing.
Do you think we would have heard of the balloon if a Montanan hadn’t looked up and taken a picture? Vegas would give you chances that theBiden Administrationwould have kept silent and sentTony Blinkenin Beijing for a conference.
Indeed, months ago commercial airline pilots reported balloons between the Hawaiian Islands and the West Coast of the United States. And not a word from the US government.
The Chinese can be as snappy as the fat man at the buffet, but Americans have a pathological need to talk and engage with the PRC and any amount of crawling is good. The Chinese Communists know this.
A currency of exchange
For decades, the PRC has been furious with US surveillance such as spy flights off its coast, even though they are legal and above international waters. Maybe sending the spy balloons would fix things or at least provide a bargaining chip for Secretary of State Blinkens’ visit.
China would say: You don’t like our balloons? Stop your flights off our coasts and in our airspace, since the South China Sea is Chinese territory and has been since historic times.
Papa Xi didn’t know
The Chinese may also have thought that the hands of the China of the Americas would defend them if they were caught. They were right. It was heard early on that maybe hawks from the PLA or the Ministry of State Security were trying to sabotageXi Jinpinglatest charm offensive and attempts to improve ties with the United States.
Maybe. But in these kinds of schemes, what’s the benefit of doing something the boss doesn’t like or approve of? You’re unlikely to hear, “Kid, I like your moxie.”
A corollary to this argument is that Xi was simply unaware of the ball. We hear it all the time from the hands of China. Concentration camps? Organ harvesting? Xi just doesn’t know. If he did, it would stop.
Here’s a test for any Chinese hand: go to the People’s Republic of China and go for a walk, say at 9:00 p.m. Bring a Sharpie with you and draw a mustache on a poster of Xi Jinping. See if the cops are waiting for you before you get back to your hotel or five minutes after you arrive.
Find the humor
All in all, China’s balloons shouldn’t have come as a big surprise, as it will with anything Beijing does next.
Still, there’s no need to be entirely sullen. At least if you are in Beijing.
A friend who knows the PRC well told me that China has a sense of humor that is extremely and mysteriously similar to American humor. For one reason or another, this is the only common point between our two cultures.
It is very easy to imagine that within thestanding committeeof theCPC Political Bureauthey laugh at the idea of responding to a bag of hot air that flew into their airspace last August (namelyNancy Pelosi) with their own hot air bag flying through US airspace last week.
Maotai all around.
Grant Newshamis a retired American sailor and former diplomat and business executive who spent many years in Asia.
This article, first published by Japanis republished with permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://asiatimes.com/2023/02/chinese-spy-balloon-fat-man-at-the-buffet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria raise new concerns about safety of Istanbul buildingsExBulletin
- Asian markets mixed as investors digest private inquiries into factory activity
- Track & Field completes first day at Sun Belt Indoor Championships
- Activists call for a freeze on energy costs for UK households.
- Launch of UPI integration in India and PayNow in Singapore
- Fake fur, hot water bottles at the new Burberry show in London
- Jokowi inspects progress of Ciliwung River normalization amid heavy rain
- A new earthquake hits Turkey and Syria. 3 dead and hundreds injured
- Lahore High Court grants protection bond to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan
- Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ recreated Joel and Ellie’s confrontation scene
- Glenwood Springs hockey earns No. 1 seed for State 4A playoffs despite losing to Summit
- Simple and elegant dresses for wedding guests over 50