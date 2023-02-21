Step back in time in Indonesia – The Diplomat

Advertisement

Since the advent of the Suharto regime in the mid-1960s, corruption has been a major problem for Indonesia and it is unlikely to improve any time soon.

After Suharto’s resignation and the collapse of his New Order regime in the Asian financial crisis in 1998, we believed that a democratic and less corrupt Indonesia was on the horizon. Restrictions on the mass media were removed, democratic reforms were put in place, and with greater transparency in the body politic and the creation of the Corruption Eradication Commission, or KPK, there was apparently good reason to believe that the demons of the Suharto era have been exorcised for good.

Beginning with the Abdurrahman Wahid administration in 1999, under which I served as economy minister, and then during Megawati Sukarnoputri’s tenure which ended in 2004, it seemed the optimists would be right. According to Transparency International, a global civil society organization, Indonesia has seen a dramatic decrease in corruption over these years.

However, the situation deteriorated sharply in 2004 with the presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. According to Transparency International, by the end of Yudhoyono’s first term in 2009, the level of corruption in Indonesia had not been reduced significantly. However, many Indonesians thought that Yudhoyono was a clean figure, and therefore better than Suharto. Although five of Yudhoyono’s ministers and senior officials in his administration were sentenced to prison terms on corruption-related charges, public opinion about Yudhoyono and the KPK remained high as it was believed that they were doing the right thing.

When Joko Widodo won the 2014 elections, there was once again cause for optimism. A non-elitist politician with an unblemished track record, Widodos’ humble, easy-going manner suggested a break with the past. Having also joined his cabinet as Coordinating Minister during his first term, I saw first hand what I believed to be an honest and sincere man who wanted the best for his nation.

Unfortunately, I was wrong. Many men and women in the inner circle of Widodo and its coalition partners have proven to be woefully corrupt, with a massive conflict of interest, resulting in poor and corrupt governance. Instead of showing leadership, Widodo failed to use an iron fist to deal with wayward politicians when it was most needed and as a result corruption quickly spiraled out of control. Namely, the latest report from Transparency International shows that corruption is now at its highest level in more than two decades.

Such a sobering reality of a president unwilling to use his powers to fight corruption reminds me somewhat of the Suharto years. Suharto himself was not extraordinarily corrupt and is said to have lived a modest lifestyle. Yet he gave free rein to his family members, party leaders, cabinet members, and business elite to enrich himself and amass vast fortunes. In doing so, Suharto essentially developed a loyal base that allowed him to stay firmly in power.

Instead of wielding power to build an even better Indonesia, Suharto used patronage politics to satisfy his lust for power. Widodo is guilty of the same thing, only in this situation it’s even more inexcusable because it didn’t have to be like that.

The KPK, which was launched in the last year of the Wahid government in 2001 and formed in late 2002, was doing a reasonably good job of fighting corruption and had notable successes in pursuing very publicized involving powerful politicians. Then, in 2013, the National House of Representatives (DPR) began deliberations on a bill that, if passed, would effectively weaken the KPK. Unfortunately, neither Widodo nor his men attempted to consult or pressure the DPR to cancel it. As expected, when the bill finally passed, Indonesians were visibly upset and large street protests broke out. Widodo remained silent.

But these are not Widodo’s only shortcomings. Unlike his predecessors, Widodo did not act as a guardian of Indonesian democracy. According to the Democracy Index, a highly respected annual survey conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit, since the start of Widodo’s presidency, Indonesia has been ranked among the worst performing countries in the world in terms of democratic backsliding. Indeed, the survey captures the realities that Indonesians have faced in recent years: democratic norms and institutions have been undermined, the media has been intimidated into not criticizing the government, and the government has weaponized tough laws on defamation and blasphemy to silence its detractors.

Widodos’ story is full of irony: he became president because Indonesia had become democratic, but when he was in power he began a systematic effort to weaken democratic institutions and practices.

In the final analysis, the Widodo administration alone set Indonesian politics back 25 years. Even more damning is the fact that, unlike Suharto, his tenure saw the emergence of dynastic politics. Widodo’s two sons, Gibran and Kaesang, and even his son-in-law Bobby Nasution, have big political ambitions. Gibran is now the mayor of Surakarta, Kaesang has announced his intention to run for office, and Bobby is the mayor of Medan. They are known to harbor ambitions to run for even more powerful positions in the future, suggesting that the Widodo family is looking to build a family empire.

At last year’s G-20 summit on the island of Bali, Widodo took advantage of his status as host by taking center stage and trumpeting Indonesia’s achievements as a democracy. Nothing could be further from the truth. While Indonesia is indeed an electoral democracy, it is now semi-authoritarian in practice. This is Widodo’s legacy.