Ukrainian War: Boris Johnson and Liz Truss ask Rishi Sunak to immediately send fighter jets to Ukraine | Political news

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have asked Rishi Sunak to immediately supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

The two former conservative prime ministers have put pressure on their successor after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Mr. Sunak to supply Ukraine with fighter jets during a surprise visit to the UK earlier this month.

Mr Johnsonwho befriended Mr Zelenskyurged ministers to give Ukrainians “what they need to win this war, this year”.

Biden’s surprise trip to Ukraine – latest war updates

Mr Johnson called on Western countries as a whole to do more to help Ukraine after accusing them of allowing Russia to annex Crimea in 2014, saying it gave Vladimir Putin the belief that he could attack Ukraine last year.

“But above all, we have to give the Ukrainians what they need to win this war, this year,” he told the Commons during a debate on Ukraine.

“By ensuring that Ukraine wins and Putin fails, we are making the best and most financially efficient investment in the long-term security of not just the Euro-Atlantic area, but the entire world.”

He said the UK can be proud of what ‘successive governments’ have done to help Ukraine and that it is their armed forces that deserve the credit because they are ‘fighting like lions’.

“But there is no doubt that the Western equipment has been invaluable,” Mr Johnson added.

“The story of the last 12 months is that sooner or later, after exhausting all other options, we give them what they need, from anti-tank missiles…to tanks and so, if that’s the choice, sooner or later later, so for heaven’s sake let’s give those guns away sooner.

“Let’s cut to the chase and give them the planes too.”

He said there was an urgent need to increase the supply of equipment as it “is becoming increasingly clear that China is preparing to arm the Russians”.

Using his backbench position, Mr Johnson slammed the West, saying: ‘It was the West’s collective weakness in 2014, the effective acquiescence to Putin’s aggression that helped convince him that he could launch an attack last year.

“We must not make that mistake again. After a year of massacres, we must collectively do more to show the Russian people what they are losing because of Putin’s mismanagement.

“We should make it clear to Putin’s entire war machine as well as the Kremlin regime that they will be held accountable for the crimes of torture, rape and indiscriminate murder they sponsored.”

Lattice backs call for fighter jets

Ms Truss, who served just 45 days as prime minister after taking over from Mr Johnson last September but was his foreign secretary when Russia invaded, backed his calls for planes of hunting.

Making her first contribution to the Commons since stepping down in October – and her first as a backbench MP since 2012 – she recalled what government looked like when Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

She said other MPs criticized the speed with which Ukraine was supplied with weapons, but she said the UK had worked “as quickly as possible” to persuade allies to supply equipment.

“We have now built an alliance of countries providing these weapons and I can’t wait to see the tanks, and I can’t wait to see the fighter jets in Ukraine to help these brave Ukrainians,” she said.

Ms Truss added: “We must do everything we can to ensure that Ukraine wins this war as soon as possible.

“Each additional day, life lost, women raped, cities destroyed, we must do everything we can, as quickly as possible.

“My view is that this includes fighter jets and we had a discussion today about the best possible options…after talking to the Ukrainians about this months and months ago, I know what they want, that’s an option.”