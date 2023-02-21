Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan obtains court protection from arrest





Ukrainian forces have faced a new wave of Russian attacks on the eastern front line in the past 24 hours as Moscow struck civilian targets and infrastructure, killing at least six civilians, Kyiv said, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had pledged to “do everything”. to defeat Russia’s aggression this year.

Live briefing: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

RFE/RL’s live briefing gives you all the latest developments on the ongoing Russian invasion, the Kiev counteroffensive, Western military aid, the global response and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL’s coverage of the war, click here.

Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks in three eastern regions – Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv – the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its February 21 daily report, adding that the main targets of the Russian offensive remain the towns of Bakhmut in Donetsk, Lyman, and Avdiyivka, and Kupyansk in Kharkiv.

In Kupyansk, a missile strike damaged a hospital, factory and residential buildings.

The presidential office in Kyiv said at least six civilians had been killed and 17 others injured across Ukraine in the past day.

The Russians carried out six missiles and 28 airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzya and Kherson regions and executed 86 attacks from rocket launcher systems, Kiev said.

In Donetsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian forces had used air power against frontline cities. A total of 15 towns and villages have been shelled in the past 24 hours, Kyrylenko said.

In the Kharkiv region, some settlements near the Russian border came under fire. As a result of the shelling, civilian residential buildings, schools and shops have been destroyed and damaged, and there are deaths and injuries, the General Staff said.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense noted in its daily intelligence bulletin that the past month has seen an escalation in Russian bombings that have indiscriminately targeted schools and hospitals.

“Throughout January 2023, there was a very high intensity and worsening trend of damage to medical and educational facilities,” British intelligence said on February 21.

“These incidents and continued civilian casualties are likely due in large part to Russia’s lack of discrimination in the use of artillery and other area weapons systems,” he said.

As the one-year mark of Russia’s ongoing invasion approached, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in his evening video address that he and US President Joe Biden – who paid a morale-boosting visit to Kyiv February 20 – discussed what was needed to defeat Russia’s invasion this year.

“Right now, and precisely in Ukraine, the fate of the world order, which is based on rules, humanity and predictability, is being decided,” Zelenskiy said. “Today President Biden and I talked, in particular, about how to do everything this year for our victory in the war started by Russia. [A war] started nine years ago [that turned] life-size last February.

“We must do everything so that this year we can put an end to Russian aggression, liberate our occupied territories and provide reliable guarantees of security both to our state and to all the peoples of Europe who want to live freely and in peace. “, he added. he said.

With reports from AP and Reuters

