Jokowi sends 140 tons of food and logistics to Turkey and Syria





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo sent 140 tons of food and logistics for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Humanitarian aid was delivered today, February 21, using four planes and departing from Halim Perdanakusuma airport, east of Jakarta. “We have already sent a SAR team and a medical team, as well as opened a field hospital and the Hercules aircraft which was very useful in the initial evacuation of the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” said the chair upon delivery. process on Tuesday. He said the aid was part of the humanitarian diplomacy between Turkey, Syria and Indonesia. “We hope that what we send will help our brothers and sisters there.” Four Indonesian citizens died in the quake Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi confirmed that four Indonesian nationals died in the disaster. Two of them had been buried in Turkey and the other two would be sent back to Indonesia. “Two others will be buried in Indonesia at the request of their families, so the Garuda plane that will bring aid to Turkey will bring back the two bodies when it returns,” Retno explained. Apart from transporting the bodies, Retno said the plane will also carry 85 Indonesian citizens affected by the devastating earthquake. Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy and the head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Retno added, would leave for Turkey Today. “They will hold a meeting and make an assessment of the help that can be given to the local government,” Retno said. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editors Choice: Minister says Indonesians killed in Turkey affected by quake four people Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1694065/jokowi-sends-140-tons-of-food-logistics-to-turkey-syria The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos