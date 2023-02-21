Imran Khan is set to be arrested today in a foreign funding case





NNA | Updated: Feb 20, 2023 6:42 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 20 (ANI): Imran Khan, former Pakistani Prime Minister and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is likely to be arrested anytime Monday in a banned foreign funding case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case of banned funding, ARY News reported, citing sources. The sources further stated that Imran Khan will be arrested by the FIA ​​with the help of Lahore Police. Additionally, a four-member team was formed for the arrest, while a summary was forwarded to DG FIA for final approval, ARY News reported. On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a prohibited financing case. The case had been registered by the FIA ​​Corporate Banking Circle. The first information report (FIR) of the case stated that the defendants, including the former prime minister, violated the Foreign Exchange Act and that all named persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account, ARY News reported. . Meanwhile, Khan was given until 5pm today to appear in the Lahore High Court in a case relating to a protest before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh ordered the former prime minister to appear in court in person. on February 15, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court – for non-appearance – rejected Imran’s request for an extension of his provisional bail in a case relating to violent protests outside the ECP after he disqualified him in the Toshakhana case, Dawn reported. The PTI leader is recovering at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore since being injured in an assassination attempt. during a pit stop his caravan made in Wazirabad as they marched on Islamabad. Subsequently, the head of the PTI approached the LHC for a provisional bond of protection. difference between the signatures of the head of the PTI on the affidavit – attached to the affidavit – and the power of attorney. The court also ordered him to appear in court in person by 2 p.m. on February 20. The court had also advised Punjab Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar to meet with the PTI chief’s legal team and decide on security matters, ARY News reported. During the hearing, a large contingent of police was deployed at the main entrance to the LHC. Imran’s legal team also arrived at the court to review the security arrangements. Meanwhile, PTI supporters began gathering outside the LHC, Dawn reported. A large number of PTI workers have started reaching Zaman Park, the sources said and added that a special security team will leave with Imran Khan during the scheduled court appearance later in the day. Today.Several members of Pakistan’s local leadership Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been convicted in a case of alleged vandalism during protests in Islamabad after the ECP disqualified the former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in reference to Toshakhana Cases have also been registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek. – e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the 63(1)(p) referral to Toshakhana. (ANI)

