Turkiye to start construction of houses in quake-affected areas next month – Middle East Monitor





Turkey will start construction of houses in quake-hit areas in March, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said following two major earthquakes that shook southern Turkey on February 6, Anadolu News Agency reports. Construction of nearly 200,000 houses for earthquake victims will start in March in 11 provinces Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig which were all affected by the magnitude earthquakes 7.7 and 7.6, Erdogan said during a briefing in the southern province of Hatay. The need for temporary shelter for more than 1.68 million people affected by the twin earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, has been met, he added. Besides, a total of 114,834 survivors have been rescued from the rubble following the quakes so far, he added. A total of 65,000 containers are still being installed, Erdogan said, adding, “We can increase the number of containers to 100,000 at first, and up to 200,000 when needed.” OPINION: Hasty reconstruction could leave Turkey at risk of another earthquake The debris of around 21,000 completely destroyed buildings has been cleared, he said, adding that the Ministry of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change is about to complete the assessment process. damage. More than 271,000 people, including more than 35,000 search and rescue personnel, have carried out search and rescue efforts since earthquakes hit the region, Erdogan said. More than 373,000 citizens were evacuated from the earthquake zone to other cities. “We have prepared a business and investment support program for the earthquake area, totaling 20 billion Turkish liras ($1 billion),” he said. “We have increased the 250 billion Turkish Lira ($13.2 billion) package from the Credit Guarantee Fund to 350 billion Turkish Lira ($18.5 billion) to prevent the earthquake from harming to economic activities throughout the country,” he added. All our cities, with their housing, workplaces, industry, agriculture and historical and cultural values, will be restored without causing any regression, he added. Destroyed cultural monuments including mosques, tombs, churches, synagogues and other registered cultural properties will be repaired and rebuilt in accordance with their historical context, he said. New buildings will not exceed three or four floors, he added. At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 others injured in two powerful earthquakes that shook southern Turkey on February 6, according to the latest official figures. In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed by the deadly earthquakes.

