President Jokowi releases humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria





President Joko Widodo has officially released the humanitarian aid sent by the Indonesian government to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The release took place at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. “This morning, we will send four planes to Turkey and Syria containing 140 tons of food and other logistical materials which are badly needed there,” the president said in his address. The president said that earlier the Indonesian government also sent a search and rescue (SAR) team, a medical team, a field hospital and a Hercules aircraft. The aid was considered very useful in the process of evacuation and rescue of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The president also hopes that the humanitarian aid sent by the Indonesian government can help ease the burden of the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. “We hope that what we send can help our brothers and sisters there,” the president said. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in her statement that so far four Indonesian citizens (WNI) have died as a result of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. According to Retno, two bodies were buried in Turkey and the other two will be buried in Indonesia. “The Garuda plane that will bring aid to Turkey, when it returns, will bring back the two bodies plus 85 Indonesian citizens who were affected and they want to return to Indonesia,” Foreign Minister Retno said. Apart from this, Retno also said that Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy and Head of National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto will also visit. in Turkey and Syria. Both will provide the Indonesian government’s humanitarian aid directly to the local government. “Of course, he will hold a meeting and make an assessment of what can be helped by the Indonesian side in local government,” he added. Also present at the event were Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, TNI Commander, Admiral Yudo Margono, Chief of National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Chief of BNPB Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, and Chief of Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Marsdya TNI Henri Alfiandi.

