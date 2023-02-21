What is the case against him?





Pakistani Imran Khan’s appearance at the Lahore High Court turned into a show of support as thousands of his supporters turned out at the Lahore High Court where the former prime minister appeared to seek release under caution. Reuters

The country is on the verge of bankruptcy, or as its Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has declared, it is already bankrupt. But Pakistan’s economic woes and the growing list were not in the spotlight on Monday. Thousands of people filled the streets of Lahore and shouted slogans in support of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he received a protective bond in a terrorism case.

The former prime minister arrived at the Lahore High Court with thousands of his supporters behind him almost an hour after the 5 p.m. deadline. Once inside the courthouse too, Khan had to calm down his acolytes even as they continued to chant slogans in his favour.

After much chaos, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi has granted Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bail until March 3. Khan appeared in court and said he wanted to appear in court last week, but doctors had advised him to rest as his leg injury would heal in more than two weeks. He also said that he has always respected the courts as he is a defender of justice. He said that justice is also included in the name of his party,” the official said. The PTI news agency reported that Judge Najafi appreciated Khan for submitting to the law and granted him a protective bond until March 3 and prevented the police or any other agency from arresting him.

The 70-year-old Pakistani leaders pleaded for bail in another case, which was filed in Islamabad and related to protests outside the Election Commission office in Pakistan, was dismissed after Khan withdrew his petition.

What is this case about?

In October 2022, terrorism charges were brought against Imran Khan and PTI leaders after he urged workers and supporters to stage protests at various election commission offices in Pakistan.

The protests had come after Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case. Khans supporters had taken to the streets of Pakistan to protest.

In the northwestern city of Peshawar, groups of supporters, numbering several dozen each, had blocked a number of key roads, including the highway linking the city to the capital Islamabad.

In Islamabad, protesters had blocked a main thoroughfare and were forced back with tear gas. He said protesters attacked police with bricks, injuring three officials, and also tried unsuccessfully to block other roads in the capital. Dozens of Imran Khans supporters also blocked roads in the eastern city of Lahore, setting tires on fire.

In Faizabad, PTI workers had, according to officials, attempted to ram police with vehicles, set fire to public property and also damaged government property.

The protests continued until PTI leader Imran Khan called them back in a video message, telling them to focus on the long march on Islamabad, which would be the biggest protest movement in the country.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan react ahead of his arrival at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan. Reuters

Why such an affair about the appearance of Imrans?

Imran Khan’s court appearance became a big show of support for the ousted prime minister, with workers pouring rose petals on his vehicle as he made his way to the Lahore High Court. In fact, a 10-minute distance took two hours to complete.

Take a look at the scene outside the Lahore High Court where former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to appear on bail. He is accused for dark anti-terrorism motives. pic.twitter.com/33zzc25hBW

Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 20, 2023

It was the first time Khan has appeared in court after he was shot and injured in the November 2022 attack when he gathered in Punjab province.

Khan had moved the High Court to Lahore after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad canceled his bail in the case for failure to appear on February 15.

Also Read: Crisis in Pakistan Will Only Get Worse: What if the Country Defaults

What are the cases against Imran Khan?

After his ouster, of which he blames the army, Imran Khan was confronted with a multitude of cases all threatening to end his political career.

In May last year, an FIR was filed against Imran Khan for desecration of the Mosque of the Prophets in Medina, hooliganism and hurting the feelings of Muslims after his supporters allegedly shouted slogans, calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chor and gaddar during his visit. at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia.

In the same month, Pakistani police booked Khan and several others for rioting during the elder’s Azadi march, which was undertaken to protest against the Sharif administration. Two separate FIRs were filed in the case, which mentioned the burning of subway bus stations, damage to government vehicles and protesters smashing windows in the offices of news outlets Geo News and Daily Jang.

A Pakistani magistrate court had also issued an arrest warrant for the former Pakistani prime minister in October 2022 for allegedly threatening another female district and session judge named Zeba Chaudhry.

At a rally, he had threatened to press charges against his political opponents and senior police and election commission officials for the treatment of his aide, Shahbaz Gill, who had been arrested for sedition. In this regard, he had also targeted Judge Chaudhry, who had given the go-ahead for Gills’ two-day physical remand. Khan had said Chaudhry should prepare as action would be taken against her, news agency PTI reported.

Hours after his speech, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act. However, the terrorism charges against him were dropped after the Islamabad High Court intervened and the case was transferred from a counter-terrorism court to a regular court.

The most serious of the cases was the Toshakhana case for which he was disqualified from holding public office. He was accused of not declaring certain gifts given to him by rulers of foreign nations, or the profit obtained from selling them.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said Khan had sold state gifts worth Rs 140 million to Dubai. I can confirm that Imran Khan took gifts from Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai for 140 million rupees (7.6 lakh). Valuable gifts include diamond jewellery, bracelets, watches and adornments, Sharif said.

With contributions from agencies

