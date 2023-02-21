Politics
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson pressure Rishi Sunak to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson have lobbied Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as they both called for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine.
The two former Conservative prime ministers made the plea as they spoke at length in the House of Commons during a general debate on Ukraine.
It was Ms Truss’ first contribution as a backbench MP since 2012, when she became a cabinet minister.
“I can’t wait to see the fighter jets in Ukraine”
Alongside a key figure in her short-lived cabinet, Simon Clarke, the ex-Prime Minister said she “can’t wait to see fighter jets” in the war-torn country.
She also pointed out that having spoken to the Ukrainians “months and months ago” she knows it is “an option”.
As she recalled what it was like to be in government after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Ms Truss said: “We, with our allies, not only within from the G7 but all over the world, from Australia to Singapore to Switzerland, we have put the toughest things on sanctions and we have set the Russian economy back decades.
“We also supplied arms to Ukraine, and many in this room have pointed out that maybe we should have supplied arms sooner, but I can tell you from working in government, that we did everything what we could as quickly as possible to persuade the allies, and we’ve now built an alliance of countries supplying these weapons and I can’t wait to see the tanks, and I can’t wait to see the fighter jets in Ukraine to help those brave Ukrainians.”
On fighter jets, she later added: “We must do everything we can to ensure that Ukraine wins this war as soon as possible. Every additional day, life lost, women raped, cities destroyed, we must do all we can, as quickly as possible. as we can.
“My view is that this includes fighter jets and we had a discussion today about the best possible options. Having spoken to the Ukrainians about this months and months ago, I know that what they want, that’s an option.”
“China is preparing to arm the Russians”
Meanwhile Boris Johnson has urged the government to ‘get straight to the point’ and ‘give them the planes too’.
“Ukrainians are not just fighting for their freedom, but for the cause of freedom in the world. We have to give them what they need, not next month, not next year, but now,” a- he added.
He also warned that it is “becoming increasingly clear that China is preparing to arm the Russians”.
The Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has previously said the government should agree to the Ukrainian president’s request for the UK to supply his country with jets.
However, last week Defense Secretary Ben Wallace claimed it could be years before the UK donates planes to Ukraine, suggesting that Volodymyr Zelensky may even have to wait until the end of the war with Russia.
Closing Monday evening’s debate, Defense Minister Alex Chalk told MPs: “Our armed forces will be training Ukrainian airmen to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighters in the future.
“We plan to start training the first Ukrainian pilots this spring. You cannot deliver a jet until you have trained a pilot and no time is wasted in this endeavor.”
Economic NATO
In her speech, Ms Truss also insisted that the government should ensure that “money seized from the Russian state is used to rebuild Ukraine” and that “any lifting of sanctions is linked to reform in Russia”.
Moreover, she reiterated her calls for the G7 countries to act as an “economic NATO” in response to China’s rise and its “intentions vis-à-vis Taiwan”.
Ms Truss said: “I described it as an economic NATO, the G7 plus our main allies, like the EU, like South Korea, like Australia.
“We have to get this group together and start developing our plans now because what we know is that we ended up doing these things after the invasion of Ukraine and I think prevention is better than cure. .
“So let’s develop these economic tools and be clear with China about what would happen if there was an escalation vis-à-vis Taiwan.”
