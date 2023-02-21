Xi Jinping, ready to visit Russia? The Chinese king visits Moscow… I could meet Putin.





– Advertisement – As US President Joe Biden makes a surprise visit to Ukraine’s capital Kiiu and steps up pressure on Russia, China and Russia are growing closer. On the afternoon of the 21st (local time), Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, who is China’s de facto diplomatic commander and a close associate of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited Moscow , Russia. Analysts say the clock for President Xi’s visit to Russia is speeding up. On the 21st, the Global Times, an English-language Chinese state-run newspaper, reported that Commissioner Wang will visit Russia as the last itinerary of his European tour, without disclosing a specific schedule. Russian news agency TASS said: “The royal commissioner will arrive in Moscow in the afternoon of the 21st”, and quoted Russian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying: “It is possible that the royal commissioner will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. A spokesperson for Peskov added that Wang’s visit “will be discussed in depth because the agenda is very clear.” – Advertisement – In this regard, the US Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the 20th that the Royal Commissioner’s visit to Russia is a preliminary preparation for President Xi’s visit to Russia. President Xi has visited Russia a total of eight times since taking power in late 2012. It is the most visited country. The second most visited countries were the United States and Kazakhstan, with a total of four visits. This is proof that President Xi is putting a lot of effort into Sino-Russian relations. Xi’s last visit to Russia was in June 2019. Since then I have not been able to visit due to the novel coronavirus (Corona 19) infection. However, President Putin visited Beijing in February last year to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics despite the atmosphere of Corona 19 and the Western Olympic boycott, showing the friendship between the two countries. – Advertisement – It is possible that President Xi’s visit to Russia will take place in the middle of next month at the earliest. This means that the two sessions (National People’s Congress and National People’s Political Consultative Conference), the biggest annual political events in China, will open on the 4th of next month and end on the 11th, so it is very likely that the visit from President Xi to Russia will be right after both sessions. Earlier, on the 30th of last month, the TASS news agency, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that President Putin had invited President Xi to Moscow this spring. Considering that the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the timing of President Xi’s visit is in the spring, and that Commissioner Wang’s visit, which is preparatory in nature, has said that “the agenda is clear”, it President Xi is likely to play a mediating role in the war in Ukraine when he visits Russia. It is increasingly expected that this is not the case. The US Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said on 20 (local time): Chinese leaders are concerned about Russia’s defeat in the war due to growing Western support for Ukraine. said that China plans to unveil the so-called “Xi Jinping proposal” on the 24th in connection with the end of the war in Ukraine. Some believe that the King’s Commissioner will explain the peace plan to President Putin this time and ask for his consent. On the 21st, China also announced the concept of the Global Security Initiative (GSI), an international security initiative by President Xi, around the first anniversary of the outbreak of war in Ukraine. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency highlighted the GSI’s core ideology: “Respect for each country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs are the foundation of international relations”. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a forum that day, “The GSI shows China’s firm determination to maintain world peace. claims. period retail meaning June 2019 State visit of Xi Jinping to Russia State visit of Xi Jinping to Russia June 2021 Xi Jinping-Putin Video Summit China-Russia Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation Extended, Solidarity Demonstration Against US February 2022 Putin attends Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony, holds summit with President Xi US, Western countries in close contact amid Beijing Olympics boycott December 2022 Xi Jinping-Putin Video Summit They are known to have exchanged views on the war in Ukraine. December 2022 Former President Medvedev (Putin’s closest aide) visited Beijing and met with Xi Jinping Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia appears to have been promoted January 2023 Russian Foreign Ministry Chairman Xi to visit Russia in spring Official confirmation from the Russian Foreign Ministry, but no timetable disclosed February 2023 Wang Yi’s Politburo visit to Russia Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia expected to be discussed

The most visited countries respectively

-President Xi has visited Russia 8 times since taking power in late 2012

– President Putin has visited China 14 times since he came to power in 2000 Russia was also the first country President Xi made an overseas trip to after taking office (March 2013) Last visiting record of opponent country

-President Xi’s last visit to Russia was in June 2019

-Putin’s last visit to China was in February 2022 The last videoconference is in December 2022 Source: Comprehensive Foreign Press Beijing = Source: Donga Mark Jones is a world traveler and reporter for News Rebeat. With an inquisitive mind and a love of adventure, Mark brings a unique perspective to the latest world events and provides in-depth and thought-provoking coverage of the world at large. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsrebeat.com/world-news/145858.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos