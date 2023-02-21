Digital transactions will soon overtake cash in India, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed hope that digital transactions will soon overtake cash as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) increasingly becomes the most preferred payment mechanism in the country. PM Modi, after the launch of cross-border connectivity between Singapore’s UPI and PayNow, said about 74 billion transactions amounting to more than 126 trillion rupees, or about 2 trillion Singapore dollars, had been made via UPI in 2022. “Many experts believe that very soon digital wallet transactions in India will overtake cash transactions,” he said. A large number of transactions through UPI demonstrate that this locally designed payment system is very secure, he said. Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the launch of cross-border connectivity between Singapore’s UPI and PayNow via video conferencing. The facility was launched through token transactions by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore Chief Executive Ravi Menon using the UPI-PayNow link. The UPI-PayNow link will allow users of both rapid payment systems in either country to make convenient, secure, instant and cost-effective cross-border funds transfers using their respective mobile apps, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a statement. Funds held in bank accounts or e-wallets can be transferred to or from India using only UPI ID, mobile phone number or virtual payment address (VPA), he said. . To start with, the statement states that State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank will facilitate inbound and outbound remittances, while Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate remittances. incoming. For Singapore users, the service will be made available through DBS-Singapore and Liquid Group (a non-banking financial institution). More banks will be included in the link over time. Customers of the participating banks above can make cross-border money transfers to Singapore using the bank’s mobile banking app or internet banking. To start with, an Indian user can send up to Rs 60,000 per day (equivalent to around SGD 1,000). At the time of the transaction, the system will dynamically calculate and display the amount in both currencies for user convenience, he said. The UPI-PayNow link is the product of extensive collaboration between the RBI, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the payment system operators of both countries viz. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Banking Computer Services Pte Ltd (BCS), and participating banks/non-bank financial institutions. This interconnection aligns with the G20 financial inclusion priorities to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper and more transparent and will be an important milestone in the development of cross-border payments infrastructure between India and India. Singapore, according to the statement. India has emerged as one of the fastest growing ecosystems for fintech innovation. The Prime Minister emphasized on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only but extend to other countries as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/business/digital-transactions-to-soon-exceed-cash-in-india-says-pm-narendra-modi-news-263918 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos