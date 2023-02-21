Digital transactions will soon overtake cash in India, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed hope that digital transactions will soon overtake cash as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) increasingly becomes the most preferred payment mechanism in the country.
PM Modi, after the launch of cross-border connectivity between Singapore’s UPI and PayNow, said about 74 billion transactions amounting to more than 126 trillion rupees, or about 2 trillion Singapore dollars, had been made via UPI in 2022.
“Many experts believe that very soon digital wallet transactions in India will overtake cash transactions,” he said.
A large number of transactions through UPI demonstrate that this locally designed payment system is very secure, he said.
Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the launch of cross-border connectivity between Singapore’s UPI and PayNow via video conferencing.
The facility was launched through token transactions by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and Monetary Authority of Singapore Chief Executive Ravi Menon using the UPI-PayNow link.
The UPI-PayNow link will allow users of both rapid payment systems in either country to make convenient, secure, instant and cost-effective cross-border funds transfers using their respective mobile apps, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a statement.
Funds held in bank accounts or e-wallets can be transferred to or from India using only UPI ID, mobile phone number or virtual payment address (VPA), he said. .
To start with, the statement states that State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank will facilitate inbound and outbound remittances, while Axis Bank and DBS India will facilitate remittances. incoming.
For Singapore users, the service will be made available through DBS-Singapore and Liquid Group (a non-banking financial institution). More banks will be included in the link over time.
Customers of the participating banks above can make cross-border money transfers to Singapore using the bank’s mobile banking app or internet banking.
To start with, an Indian user can send up to Rs 60,000 per day (equivalent to around SGD 1,000). At the time of the transaction, the system will dynamically calculate and display the amount in both currencies for user convenience, he said.
The UPI-PayNow link is the product of extensive collaboration between the RBI, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the payment system operators of both countries viz. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Banking Computer Services Pte Ltd (BCS), and participating banks/non-bank financial institutions.
This interconnection aligns with the G20 financial inclusion priorities to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper and more transparent and will be an important milestone in the development of cross-border payments infrastructure between India and India. Singapore, according to the statement.
India has emerged as one of the fastest growing ecosystems for fintech innovation.
The Prime Minister emphasized on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only but extend to other countries as well.