US pledges $100 million more in earthquake relief

ISTANBUL – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday conducted a helicopter tour of one of the provinces most affected by the February 6 earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria and promised a additional aid of $100 million to help the region.

“It’s going to be a long-term effort,” Blinken said at Incirlik Air Base, a joint U.S.-Turkish facility that coordinated the distribution of disaster relief. “Search and rescue, unfortunately, is coming to an end. Recovery is underway, and then there will be a massive rebuilding operation.”

President Joe Biden announced $85 million for Turkey and Syria days after the earthquake, which killed more than 44,000 people in the two countries. The United States also sent a search and rescue team, medical supplies and equipment.

The additional aid includes $50 million in emergency funds for refugees and migrants and $50 million in humanitarian assistance, Blinken said.

The Secretary of State is making his first trip to NATO ally Turkey since taking office two years ago. Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Base near Adana on Sunday after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

On Saturday, Turkish authorities said search and rescue operations had ended in most areas and would end on Sunday, a grim reality that Blinken noted during his visit.

“It’s really hard to put into words,” Blinken said after visiting a badly damaged area outside Antakya. “When you see the extent of the damage, the number of buildings, the number of apartments, the number of houses that have been destroyed, it’s going to take a massive effort to rebuild, … but we are committed to supporting Turkey in this endeavor.”

He visited the Turkish province of Hatay from the air with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He was to meet with American and Turkish military personnel as well as families of Turkish military personnel affected by the earthquake.

“You see…buildings have collapsed, roofs destroyed and right next to it something that’s still standing,” Blinken said after the helicopter tour.

Some of these inequalities are linked to shoddy and illegal construction methods that have fueled anger against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, already criticized for the country’s economic downturn and facing parliamentary and presidential elections in May.

Blinken’s first visit to Turkey, more than two years after Biden took office, demonstrates the troubled nature of relations between Washington and Ankara.

US officials have criticized Erdogan’s high-handed actions and were frustrated by his latest decision to suspend NATO candidacies from Sweden and Finland over their alleged support for Kurdish groups Turkey sees as terrorists. terrorists.

“No one expects Turkey to ratify Finland or Sweden’s membership at this stage because the government’s foreign policy bandwidth has decreased significantly,” said Turkey researcher Soner Cagaptay. at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

But emergency aid from American and European allies has improved those countries’ position in Turkey, Cagaptay said. “Turkish citizens have realized through the outpouring of support that Turkey’s closest friends are still in the West.”

The visit was planned before the earthquake. Western officials hoped the trip would help advance Nordic bids, potentially greased by a deal allowing Turkey to buy US F-16 fighter jets. But while US support for Turkey’s takeover may generate goodwill in the relationship, expectations are low that the trip will result in meaningful breakthroughs.

“The most important thing right now is getting help to people who need it, getting them through the winter and getting them back on their feet,” Blinken said as nearby troops unloaded supplies. help boxes. “We will continue until we have done the job.”

Incirlik, home to the US Air Force Base’s 39th Wing, has been a crucial logistics hub for aid distribution. Supplies from around the world were flown to the base and sent by truck and helicopter to those in need, including in hard-to-reach villages.

In recent days, US military helicopters have carried out airlift operations from the base, ferrying relief personnel to the quake sites. The US Navy has also repositioned warships in the eastern Mediterranean Sea to provide logistical, medical and rotational airlift support to Turkey’s rescue efforts. US military aircraft airlifted about 18 metric tons of relief supplies for earthquake victims.

“Our colleagues have flown something like 150 sorties,” Blinken said as military personnel piled up boxes of supplies that will be shipped to damaged sites. “They’ve deployed helicopters over hard-to-reach areas – £24million of aid is coming in through this location, and as you can see it’s moving straight onto the lorries behind me and it’s getting to people who need it.”

Blinken was due to fly to Ankara, the Turkish capital, later on Sunday for talks with Turkish officials today, including a scheduled meeting with Erdogan. Besides the effects of the earthquake, Blinken is expected to discuss Sweden’s and Finland’s efforts to join NATO, which Turkey has delayed.

As search and rescue efforts for buried survivors of the February 6 earthquake began to falter in Turkey, demolition crews moved in to clear mounds of rubble left behind by the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. .

Here is an overview of the main developments in Turkey on Sunday.

THE DEATH COUNT IS RISING

The number of confirmed deaths in Turkey from the earthquake rose to 41,020 on Sunday evening, according to the national disaster agency AFAD.

Yunus Sezer, the agency’s chairman, told reporters in Ankara earlier in the day that search and rescue operations in nine of 11 provinces listed as earthquake-hit areas had ended. Rescue operations were underway in Kahramanmaras, the site of the epicenter, and in Hatay, one of the hardest hit provinces.

“We continue these efforts every day in hopes of reaching a living sibling,” Sezer said.

As rescue operations continue in both provinces, there are no signs that anyone has been pulled alive from the rubble since three members of a family – a mother, father and a 12-year-old boy – were excerpts from a collapsed building in Hatay. Saturday morning. The boy later died.

The new figure brings the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,708. The UN said the scale of deaths in Syria may take time to determine.

SHOCK AND HEAT

The mayor of Hatay says nearly 21,000 people in his province died in the quake, more than half the total number of confirmed deaths in Turkey.

“At least 80% of buildings must be demolished in Antakya,” Lutfu Savas told HaberTurk TV channel. Antakya is the capital of Hatay and the site of the ancient city of Antioch.

Savas added that there were 24,000 injured in the province, located between Syria and the Mediterranean Sea.

replicas

Turkey’s disaster management agency said some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the government-declared disaster area in the days after the initial quake.

The initial earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 7.8. It was followed nine hours later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor.

Orhan Tatar, director general of the AFAD agency, said 40 aftershocks were of magnitude 5 to 6, while one was recorded at 6.6.

“It is extremely important to stay away from damaged buildings and not enter them,” he told a televised press briefing in Ankara.

He also warned of “secondary disasters” such as landslides and rockfalls.

DAMAGED BUILDINGS

Some 105,794 buildings controlled by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanism are either destroyed or so damaged that they must be demolished, the ministry said on Sunday.

Of those, 20,662 collapsed, the statement said. The damaged or destroyed buildings contained over 384,500 units, mostly residential apartments.

The figures were for Turkey and did not cover collapsed and damaged buildings in neighboring Syria.

Information for this article was provided by Andrew Wilks and Associated Press editors and John Hudson of The Washington Post.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, is greeted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, walks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, following a helicopter tour of the earthquake-stricken areas of Hatay province, at the airbase of Incirlik near Adana, Turkey, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets with USAID members and base personnel during his visit to Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, on Sunday 19 February 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake-affected areas in Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu sit in a helicopter for a tour of earthquake-affected areas, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne /Pool Photo via AP)

