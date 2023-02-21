Imran’s indictment in Toshakhana case postponed yet again – Pakistan





An Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Tuesday postponed for the second time the indictment of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana’s dismissal on medical grounds, with the judge noting that if the delay continued, his trial would continue indefinitely.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal ordered Imran to appear in court in person on February 28.

On January 31, the court announced that charges against the PTI leader who was recovering from a gunshot wound following an assassination attempt at a November 3 rally would proceed in the remand on November 7. FEBRUARY.

However, at the previous hearing, Imrans’ lawyers entered a plea of ​​exemption for a personal appearance in court, after which the indictment of the former prime ministers was postponed until today.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshaskhana (during his tenure as prime minister) and the proceeds of their reported sales, was filed by coalition lawmakers in power last year. On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded that the former prime minister had made false statements and misrepresentations regarding the gifts.

The Toshakhana is a department of the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to leaders and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries. According to the Toshakhana rules, gifts/gifts and other similar materials received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division.

The watchdog order had declared that Imran was disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Subsequently, the ECP had approached the Court of Sessions in Islamabad with a copy of the citation, seeking criminal charges against Imran for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure. term of Prime Minister.

Imran has hired a team of seasoned lawyers including Khawaja Haris Ahmed, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Barrister Ali Bukhari to challenge the ECP complaint in this case.

The audience

At the start of today’s hearing, counsel for the PTI Chiefs filed another request for exemption in court. An X-ray of Imran Khan will be taken on February 28, lawyer Gohar said.

Here, the court pointed out that if this (Imrans’ absence) continued, the trial would never end.

ECP’s attorney also opposed the exemption request, saying a medical certificate was not attached to the plea.

An order must be placed at [form] a medical commission for Imran, he demanded, adding that a medical examination of the head of the PTI should be carried out.

To this, the court asked Imrans’ lawyer to produce a medical-legal certificate from his client so that he could know the extent of his injuries.

At one point during the hearing, copies of the records were distributed.

According to the law, copies of the file are given to the accused in his presence. [in court]. Imran Khan was summoned today for the same reason, ADSJ Iqbal said.

He also asked how the court could determine Imrans’ health without a forensic certificate. Why not go for a medical examination [examination] from Imran to Pims Hospital, the judge added.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned until February 28, as the court ordered Imran’s lawyer to ensure the presence of the PTI leaders during the next proceedings.

