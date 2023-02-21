Senior CPC official stresses promoting national rejuvenation through China’s road to modernization





A view of Beijing’s CBD district on August 19, 2022. [Photo/VCG]

BEIJING (Reuters) – A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Monday stressed the importance of advancing national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization. Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when opening a study session at the Party School of the Central Committee. PCC (National Academy of Governance). The session on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics and the Guiding Principles of the 20th CPC National Congress was attended by officials directly managed by the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee. The study session was the first of its kind. Three other sessions will take place by April 2023 at the Party school. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s leadership and Xi Jinping’s thought leadership on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era are the fundamental reasons why major achievements have been made in the past five years and why great changes have taken place. been made during the first decade. of the new era through the combined efforts of the Party and the people, Cai said. It is essential to understand that Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era has achieved a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, Cai said, calling for efforts to gain a good understanding of his world. its vision and methodology, and adhere to and make good use of its positions, views and methods. Cai called on the study session participants to improve their understanding of Chinese modernization theory and implement strategic plans to build a modern socialist country in all respects. He called on officials to remain constantly vigilant and determined to promote full and rigorous Party autonomy. It is essential to remain strategically clear-headed and confident, be prepared for worst-case scenarios and develop a fighting spirit, Cai said.

