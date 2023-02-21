Lahore High Court grants protection bond to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan





On Monday, February 20, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted a protective bond by the Lahore High Court in the protests case before the Election Commission of Pakistan after the polling body disqualified Khan in a banned funding case in 2022. After several notices served on Khan, the PTI president finally appeared in court.

A great drama unfolds at the Lahore High Court

A bench of two Lahore High Court judges headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi resumed hearing Khan’s bail plea on Monday. Taking note of the absence of the PTI President, the bench had asked his lawyer, Barrister Khwaja Tariq Rahim, where he was, given that the time to appear in court was 2 p.m. The bench noted that Imran Khan is “a leader, a role model and should remain so”, a message which the PTI President’s lawyer promised to present to him before 5 p.m.

At the appointed time, Khan reached court but given the massive rush of PTI workers to the premises, his lawyer pleaded with the court to mark the presence of the injured chief in his vehicle, but the bench denied the request.

The bench had adjourned the hearing until 7:30 p.m., ordering security officials to clear the way for the PTI chief to reach the courtroom. The formation had warned the lawyers that the judges would leave if the former prime minister did not arrive at the courtroom within the stipulated time.

Khan had moved the court to Lahore after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad last week rejected his request to extend his bail.

