Asian markets mixed as investors digest private inquiries into factory activity





View of the Yarra River running through downtown Melbourne Australia. Loop Images | Universal Image Group | Getty Images Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors await regional private surveys of factory activity. In Australia, theS&P/ASX 200 closed down 0.21% at 7,336.3 as investors digest the Judo Bank Composite Purchasing Managers Index, which climbed to 49.2, below the 50 mark that separates growth and contraction. The PMI index encompasses services and manufacturing, and is considered a reliable indicator of economic health. The Reserve Bank of Australia released the minutes of its February policy meeting, which reiterated Governor Philip Lowe’s comments that more interest rate hikes will be needed. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index led the region’s losses with a decline of 1.5%, and the Hang Seng Tech index fell 3.08%. In Japan, the Nikki 225 fell 0.21% to end the day at 27,473.1 and the Topix rose slightly to 1,997.46 as Japan’s PMI fell to 47.4. against 48.9 in January. The South Korean Kospi also rose 0.16% to close at 2458.96, while the Kosdaq ended up 0.57% at 793.42. In mainland China, the Shenzhen component closed up 0.12% at 11,968.6, and the Shanghai component also rose 0.41% to end the day at 3,303.14. As U.S. markets were closed due to the presidents’ vacation, U.S. futures fell Monday night after a week in which higher interest rates dampened investor sentiment. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 88 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.2%. CNBC’s Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

