Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria raise new concerns about safety of Istanbul buildingsExBulletin



. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

ISTANBUL The death toll continues to rise following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and powerful aftershocks that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria. As Turkish leaders promise a quick start to reconstruction efforts in the quake zone, attention is also turning to Istanbul and wondering if Turkey’s largest city has done what it can to prepare for a major earthquake.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long spoken of the need to be prepared for natural disasters. A year after an earthquake hit Izmir and its surroundings in 2020, Erdogan would have boasted that the government had been with the people “from the first minute”.

He added, “Glory to God, our country has the fastest, most efficient and convenient disaster response system in the world.”

Reject criticism, blame criticism

Erdogan’s government has been stung by criticism over its initial response to this month’s earthquake, with prosecutors opening an investigation into a lawyer who tweeted “Where’s the state?” in the review of the answer. The lawyer was would have been charged with “insult to the state”.

Erdogan promised reconstruction will begin as soon as the rubble has been removed, and it aims to have the seismic zone rebuilt within a year.

An eminent Turkish seismologist, Naci Gorur, replied that seismic surveys of the area must be completed before any reconstruction begins.

Istanbul architect Korkut Ozgenler says his first reaction to seeing the scenes of devastation this month was deep sadness, followed by anger.

“It’s very sad, and for me as an architect, seeing all these collapsed buildings and people under the rubble, that’s mostly what made me, actually, mad,” he says. “And the question comes to Istanbul: is Istanbul vulnerable?

Ozgenler’s answer is yes. He says the improvements put in place after an earthquake in the Aegean Sea in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people were a good start, but more needs to be done.

“Right now people are sad, psychologically everyone is even more scared that this could happen very soon in Istanbul, rightly and because so many buildings are in danger,” he says.

Mayor of Istanbul said some 90,000 buildings in Istanbul could be at risk if a major earthquake hits the city. (In 2017, a union of architects said 2 million buildings in Istanbul were unsafe).

Not only contractors at fault

Critics have pointed to so-called “zoning amnesties” given to contractors. These allowed buildings to be erected more quickly, in part by skipping safety measures intended to strengthen a building’s ability to withstand an earthquake.

But Ozgenler would like to name another group that he holds even more responsible: landlords and tenants of buildings.

He says many of the buildings that collapsed this month were left with their upper floors mostly intact. What was destroyed were the ground floors, often used for shops and other commercial properties.

He says many have acted to increase their commercial space by knocking down load-bearing walls or columns, compromising the structural integrity of the building.

“They have blood on their hands, and it makes me really, really angry when I see that,” Ozgenler says. “I mean, you don’t need a 7.7 earthquake [magnitude] seeing a building… collapsing like this, if there are no walls in the building, no core.”

Even though building owners or tenants are partly responsible for the weakening of buildings in earthquake-prone areas, analyst Sinan Ulgen of the Istanbul Center for Economics and Foreign Policy argues that in Ultimately, it’s up to the state to regulate this to keep building codes on the books.

Political consequences?

Ulgen says there will no doubt be some sort of backlash against the government’s initial response to the earthquake, which may explain why Erdogan has already pledged to provide shelter for all 20 million people. people estimated affected by the earthquake who are in need of housing within a year.

All of this is happening just weeks before the scheduled election call, possibly in May. It remains to be seen whether elections will be possible, given the challenges of holding a vote in heavily damaged towns in the earthquake zone.

Regarding the political implications, Ulgen says, “There are no polls to show the political impact of the disaster, but ultimately it will be a liability for the government.”

Noting that elections are a constitutional obligation, he says that ultimately it will be up to President Erdogan to decide if he wants to delay the vote, but that would require parliamentary approval which would require the support of the opposition, which ‘he considers highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, the six-party opposition coalition has yet to announce its own presidential candidate, adding another layer of uncertainty to Turkey’s direction.