Prime Minister Modi interacts with Indian rescue professionals involved in ‘Operation Dost’ in Turkey





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Monday with Indian relief workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other organizations involved in “Operation Dost” in Turkey. PM hailed Indian rescues. He said India has strengthened its identity as both self-reliant and selfless. “I salute you all today. When someone helps others, he is selfless. This applies not only to individuals but also to nations. Over the years, India has strengthened its identity both by self-reliant and selfless,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister said wherever the Indian team arrives with Tiranga for rescue operations, there is an assurance that the situation will improve. He also cited examples of Indian-led rescue operations in Afghanistan and Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi interacts with India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers and other organizations involved in Operation Dost: #WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian rescue professionals from NDRF and other organizations involved in ‘Ope t.co/CsvtaMHxCM — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023 “Wherever we go with our Tiranga, there is an assurance, since the Indian teams arrived, the situation will improve. We have seen it in Ukraine and Afghanistan as well. Tiranga has become a shield for the people of many countries in Ukraine,” the Prime Minister said. said the minister. Praising India’s rescue team, Prime Minister Modi said whenever there was a calamity, India acted as the first responder. “Today there is goodwill for India in the world. Whenever there is a calamity, India acts as the first responder and offers help. Be it the earthquake in Nepal, the Maldives or the crisis in Sri Lanka, India was the first to come forward to help. Now other countries’ confidence in the NDRF is also increasing,” said Prime Minister Modi . The members of our canine squad showed incredible strength. The country is proud of you. Our culture has taught us ‘Vasudhaiva K t.co/j9pevIBCpL — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023 The Prime Minister also stressed the need to focus on increasing disaster relief and rescue capacity. He added that India needed to strengthen its identity as the best rescue and rescue team in the world. We’ve all seen those pictures where a mother gives you a blessing by kissing your forehead. When there was an e t.co/7lX12XvY98 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023 A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria on February 6. More than 45,000 people are believed to have been killed in the quake. Notably, within 24 hours of the massive earthquake, two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.6 and 6 hit Turkey. India has sent a team of 100 people for rescue operations in Turkey.

