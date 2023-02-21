Erdoğan wants elections on May 14, his advisers propose June 18

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is said to have opened a discussion with his staff on the date of the elections, after the devastating 7.8 Richter earthquake.

According to a report by the Hurriyet newspaper, the Turkish president appeared, during the last meeting, determined to organize elections on May 14, as he had initially announced. However, party staff expressed the view that the elections should be postponed and held on June 18.

The election date was presented on Wednesday at a party meeting chaired by Erdoğan.

According to our information, it was mentioned that if the elections were held on May 14, there could be some difficulties in the preparation of the electoral rolls due to the rubble removal works in the earthquake-prone area, a process which could take a long time.

On the other hand, if they are moved to June 18 and given that this date coincides with the period of Islamic pilgrimage, around 100,000 people will not be able to vote, whereas even if there is a 2nd round, it will be Muslim religion. celebration, Eid al-Adha.

Moreover, it was learned that Erdoğan would also have a meeting with Devlet Bahçeli and the vice-presidents of the party group, in order to discuss the crucial issue of the date of the elections.

Rampant inflation, alongside a lira that has been on an accelerated downward spiral for years, has left the majority of Turks struggling to cover food, electricity and housing costs.

“The election outlook before the earthquake was neck and neck,” said Yusuf Erim, Turkey analyst at TRT World. “It was shaping up to be one of the tightest presidential races in Turkish history.”

Erdoğan, an experienced and shrewd political operator, did not sit passively in the face of electoral headwinds.

“He launched the electoral economy,” said Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a Turkey researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

Turkey’s president has allowed millions of workers below retirement age to start collecting pensions, doubled the minimum wage, brought forward a debt relief bill and even announced that 10 000 suspended driving licenses would be returned.

“He did everything he could to get the attention of the masses,” Cohen said, “to give the impression that the state is providing welfare to the people.”

Erdoğan’s massive spending program has begun to bear fruit. In early February, polls showed support for it to hit a two-year high.

“This earthquake shook all of his programs, all of his plans,” Cohen said.

“The earthquake has become the sole agenda in Turkey and will likely dominate the national discussion for the foreseeable future,” Erim said.

“For now, the criticism is coming from the same circles that already opposed Erdogan,” said Gallia Lindenstrauss, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

“The nation is still in shock, so it’s unclear where it will develop.”

All politicians “will be judged on what they do in the next three months,” Erim said.

Erdoğan might even have an advantage over his opposition rivals, because if he manages the reconstruction skillfully, he can indicate tangible results.

He promised to build homes for the millions without roofs over their heads within a year. In the meantime, Turkish university students have resumed distance learning as their dormitories were allocated by Erdoğan to earthquake victims.

Turkish authorities have also issued more than 100 arrest warrants for construction violations.

Erdoğan is taking advantage of the fact that the opposition has yet to agree on a candidate and has pushed back his deadline for reaching an agreement because of the earthquake.

