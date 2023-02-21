Manpower increases its capabilities, don’t be replaced by robots!





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked work Indonesia must continue to improve its competitiveness amidst a very rapid process of workforce transformation. The Head of State said that if peonly workers with the same abilities, he said, will surely be left behind and replaced by non-robot workers. “The world is changing very fast, old jobs are being abandoned and new jobs are expanding rapidly. Without mastering new skills, we will be left behind,” Jokowi said while giving virtual guidance at the launch of the Vocational Education and Training Revitalization (PVPV) program on Tuesday (21/2/2023). According to him, people should be able to maximize their abilities before the peak of the demographic bonus which is expected to occur in 2030. At that time, the number of people of working age will increase to 64% of the total population, which is expected to reach 297 million people. This increase can be used as one of Indonesia’s efforts to break out of the middle-income country trap (middle income trap) and enters the top 5 with the strongest economy in the world in 2045. “We must work quickly to improve the quality of human resources, reinvigorate education and vocational training so that graduates are ready to meet labor needs,” he continued. In addition, Jokowi pointed out that his party also needs a lot of quality and skilled human resources (HR) to fill the gap in workspaces created by the development of various new infrastructure in Indonesia. As is known, infrastructure development has been the program that Jokowi has intensified the most over the past 7 years. According to him, this development is a way for the government to be able to create new poles of economic growth. “I want these workspaces to be filled with Indonesian human resources who have the expertise, dedication, high work ethic, enthusiasm and high aspirations to achieve Indonesia’s progress,” Jokowi said.

