Politics
India among first responders to help Turkey and Syria: PM Modi
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue professionals and canine squad members saying they have shown strength incredible and that India was one of the first responders when the recent deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.
Prime Minister Modi was interacting with Indian rescue professionals from the NDRF and other organizations involved in ‘Operation Dost’ in Turkey. “The members of our canine squad showed incredible strength. The country is proud of you. Our culture taught us ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. We see the whole world as one family.
When a family member is in trouble, it is India’s duty to help them. India was one of the first responders when the earthquake hit Turkey and Syria,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Glimpses of interaction with human assistance and disaster relief personnel who were part of “Operation Dost”. pic.twitter.com/xk5KUeRpG3
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023
Praising the quick response of the NDRF team during the earthquake, he said it reflected the preparedness of the rescue and relief teams.
“India’s quick response to the earthquake caught the attention of the world. It is a reflection of the preparedness of our rescue and relief teams,” he said.
The Prime Minister further asserted that regardless of the country, when it comes to humanity, India puts human interest first.
“The whole world saw how you got there immediately. It shows your training preparation and skills. The way our NDRF staff worked for 10 days is to be commended,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Highlighting the support provided to countries during the Covid surge, he said India is a true example of self-reliance and selflessness.
“We have helped citizens of other nations during Covid. If a person is able to help himself, he can be called self-sufficient, but when a person helps others, he is considered selfless. It is the same with nations. India is a true example of self-reliance and selflessness,” Prime Minister Modi said.
India’s quick response to the earthquake caught the world’s attention. This is a reflection of the readiness of our rescue and relief teams. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/G4yfEnvlMK
PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 20, 2023
He claimed that it is India that has helped several needy countries of the world.
“The necessary medicines and vaccines have been delivered and that is why today there is good will for India in the world,” the prime minister said.
“Wherever we go with our Tiranga, there is an assurance, since the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will improve,” he added.
Recalling the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, he said he worked as a volunteer then and saw the difficulties in rescuing people.
“We have all seen those pictures where a mother gives you a blessing by kissing your forehead. When there was an earthquake in Gujarat in 2001, I worked as a volunteer and saw the difficulties to rescue people,” he said.
He further thanked the whole team for making the country’s reputation shine in such a difficult situation.
“Everything you have done has brought glory to the country and if you institutionalize what you have learned we can build confidence for the future to come,” he said.
Read also :Thank you India, says Turkey’s Ambassador for Earthquake Relief
