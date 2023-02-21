HThis is Boris Johnson’s Brexit wrecking ball. How could he resist a chance to come back to sabotage any deal Rishi Sunak made with the EU? The walrus breaks the surface to warn that abandoning his treaty-breaking protocol agreement is a grave mistake, summoning old supporters who boast that they number 100 on his battle flag.

It emerges Sir James Duddridge, former Brexit minister, to say any role for the European Court of Justice would be a wedge, knowing the issue is a deal breaker. European research groups David Jones absurdly claim that the protocol means a foreign government governing part of our country. Should Johnson return, the fence keepers are keeping their options open, so Penny Mordaunt calls his intervention not entirely unnecessary.

But he is. He has no qualms about inciting the DUP to resist a settlement. With his leadership of Stormont lost and a threat to his right flank, returning to the Northern Ireland assembly to play second fiddle to Sinn Fin may seem less appealing to the DUP than joining a Johnson resistance. In his Brexit campaign, Johnson never cared about Northern Ireland, but like Enoch Powell before him, he might find Ulster unionism a useful weapon for conservative outcasts, and to hell with the consequences deadly.

If a resurrection of the disgraced leader they ousted seems implausible, we know that anything is possible from this Conservative generation, having already inflicted austerity, Brexit, Johnson and Liz Truss on the country. Expect them to panic if a rout in the municipal elections looks like the foreshadowing of a general election massacre.

If the privileges committee decides he has lied to parliament, and if parliament votes for a 10-day suspension, and if 10% of Uxbridge voters sign a petition for a by-election and they eject him, this could ultimately close his political coffin. That’s a lot of ifs that will be needed, since Johnson is a lot most popular than Rishi Sunak among party members. And if work is still 22 percentage points ahead in May? Well, we already know the Tories won’t hesitate to put a villain in number 10.

Johnson’s shameless reign appears to have paved the way for greater public dishonesty. Evidence from Full Fact’s scrupulous and impartial auditors suggests that lying in parliament has become more common. When errors or deliberate untruths are pointed out, surprisingly few ministers or MPs correct the record or even acknowledge the complaint. Silence is their usual response. (Full Fact indicates that newspapers are more likely to correct errors.) Who controls parliamentary honesty? Only the MPs themselves, not the Speaker, which is why Johnson’s fate rests in the hands of a Conservative-dominated House, just as his own rule prohibits calling an honorable MP a liar on pain of suspension: it would be mentioned too often. .

Sunak may regret promising integrity, professionalism and responsibility, as he falls into Johnsonian habits. For example, during Prime Ministers Questions earlier this month, he made the bizarre accusation that Labor and Keir Starmer were funded by Just Stop Oil. Full Fact, after extensive research, concludes: We can find no evidence that this is true, demanding, as he always does, either back up his claim with evidence or admit his mistake and correct the record. Will Moy, the head of Full Fact, says No 10 hasn’t responded at all, so he’s calling on people to sign a request he makes. Sunak also failed to correct a claim that a register number of new houses had been built last year: this was less than the previous year and far from the record. It’s easy to get things wrong in the heat of debate and very easy to correct: ministers just have to email Hansard, but they rarely do. Inexplicably, this path is not available to ordinary MPs, although they can correct themselves on Twitter.

Johnson was a serial offender: He repeated 10 times that there were more people at work than before the pandemic, even after being reprimanded by the Commons Liaison Committee: in fact, there were more half a million less. He said Starmer voted 48 times to cancel Brexit: not true. He said the hot house discount was worth 140 a week: that’s only 140 for winter, so why not fix it? Some Labor MPs also say untruths they don’t correct, mostly the same, oft-repeated one, that the cost of living will rise by 2,620 per family this year, which Full Fact calls a unreliable hypothesis: it will go up, but less and less. Michael Gove was the first to savagely claim that new post-Brexit trade deals were worth $800 billion: wrong, because almost all of them are existing deals.

Most damaging are the life-threatening claims by Tory MPs about the risks of Covid vaccines, from Danny Kruger, Andrew Bridgen and Sir Christopher Chope. Full Fact lists 70 occasions over the past year when MPs have failed to correct their blatant lies. Only seven made corrections to the Commons.

Full Fact verifies many other sources of untruth, including government press offices and charities. Journalists like the great Tim Harford, from the BBC More or Less, points to questionable figures: he denounced the spectacular bullshit of Jeremy Hunts (uncorrected) claiming that there were 11,000 additional deaths in the NHS at the weekend. Peter Obornes’ excellent website keeps a tally of MPs’ untruths not just in the House, but in media appearances such as Lucy Frazer on Question Time repeating Johnson’s frequent lie that we have 40 new hospitals: they are ghosts. The BBC and Channel 4 have good analyzes of dubious politicians’ claims in their reporting.

Who should control political truth? Chris Bryant, recused from chairing the privileges committee for the Johnson case, suggests the Office for National Statistics should demand a legally enforced correction of any MP using false figures. Liz Saville-Roberts Elected (Deception Ban) The 10-Minute Rules Bill would have legally required elected officials to tell the truth. But law enforcement benefits lawyers: defending Johnson’s liens costs taxpayers up to $220,000.

Beyond the obvious statistical lies, the line of veracity is a muddy territory between routine political hyperbole and outright lying. There are half-truths like Suella Bravermans claim that Labor voted against funding more police three years in a row: yes, but only because the amount advanced by the government amounted to underfunding. Yet no one wants to silence the ordinary uproar of political exuberance.

More parliamentary turpitude is on the way with Johnson’s honors list feared to be full of thieves, cronies and donors. But perhaps its worst legacy is the realization among MPs that nothing usually happens when they utter untruths. With public confidence at rock bottom, a future Labor-dominated House of Commons could tighten its rules. Above all, it could create a culture shift to shame those who refuse to apologize for what Winston Churchill was the first to call terminological inaccuracies.