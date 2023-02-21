Rishi Sunak heads into tense week as Boris Johnson leans towards leadership

<>

There are decades where nothing happens. Then there are weeks where decades follow one another. With infallible timing, my vacation coincided with one of those weeks.

I can’t take my eyes off the EU

The best news for Rishi Sunak is that the UK economy could prove more resilient than many feared. Like James Kanagasooram notes in its smart (and free) newsletterwhile headline polls look almost apocalyptic for the Tory party, the pattern of five other indicators suggests a defeat closer to the outcome of the 2010 general election, where the Tories failed to secure a majority, rather than a rout like the one the Conservatives suffered in 1997.

Of course, the Tories’ hopes of recovering from even a 2010-wide defeat rest entirely on the UK economy showing signs of resilience and a stronger economic recovery than we currently expect.

Sunak’s next major political challenge will come if or rather when he reaches an agreement with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, which could happen as early as tomorrow. His other big problem won’t be so immediate, but will be set in motion in the coming days as we see debut Boris Johnson make another swing to the Tory leadership. The former Prime Minister intervened in the Brexit dispute yesterday, warning Sunak that it would be a big mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allow ministers to unilaterally cancel the Brexit Treaty. 2020 Brexit with EU.

Essentially, the only way for Johnson to become prime minister again would be if he was able to move beyond his core supporters within the parliamentary party and once again become the consensus choice among nervous MPs in marginal seats, as was The case in 2019. This improves Sunak’s chances of being able to say with a straight face that he remains the Conservative Party’s best hope is bad news for Johnson and good news for Sunak.

I can’t take my eyes off Yousaf

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former Minister Ash Regan are the first two candidates to officially declare their candidacy for the Scottish National Party leadership election (read William Walliss set designer if you haven’t already ). Kate Forbes, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economics who is on parental leave, is expected to announce soon that she is joining the race. Nominations close on Friday, then a vote among the more than 100,000 SNP members will open at noon on March 13. It will end at noon on March 27.

Although that figure of 100,000 is remarkable for a country the size of Scotland by any modern standards, as Tim Bale explained in The Times last weekSNP membership otherwise looks pretty much what you’d expect.

Like the Conservative, Labor and Liberal Democrat parties, members are largely middle class, over 40 and male. Just as with Labor and the Liberal Democrats, the members are considerably more liberal than the country as a whole.

Although I have no quantitative evidence on this, my overall impression, after speaking to the party base, is that members will place a high value on loyalty. As such, I think Ash Regan will struggle, having quit his ministerial post in protest at the Scottish Government’s proposed gender recognition reforms. The reason for Regans’ resignation will be far less important in determining members’ reaction to his candidacy than the mere fact of it.

Given the social liberalism of the parties, I think Kate Forbes, an evangelical conservative who said treating the unborn is a measure of true progresswill have trouble too.

Any half-competent politician running against it should be able to make it a losing election issue. As such, Yousaf looks like the candidate to beat unless another candidate throws their hat in the ring.

