In his New Year’s message, Chinese President Xi Jinping greets Chinese nationals The Sun Nigeria

In what has become an annual tradition, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his heartfelt festive greetings to all Chinese people during video chats with everyday people ahead of the Spring Festival otherwise known as Chinese New Year on January 22, 2023. .

During the conversations, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said Wednesday after making video calls with people in various places across the country: I care especially local officials. and members of the public as we ring in the new year.

At the other end of the video link were medical workers at a hospital, elderly people at a nursing home, workers at an outlying oilfield, travelers and staff at a high-speed train station. speed, sellers and customers in a wholesale market and people. in an ethnic minority village.

Chinese New Year is a time for family reunions, which sees people travel across the country, some even from overseas to celebrate with family and friends. After three years of battling COVID-19, this year’s festival holds special significance for many.

Over the past decade, Xi has spent time with ordinary people ahead of this important festival. Sometimes he would help them with festive preparations, such as making dumplings, a staple dish for many families on their banquet tables on New Year’s Eve.

Four years ago, the Zhu Maojins family welcomed Xi into their home to make dumplings during his visit to the hutong neighborhoods in central Beijing. As Xi helped fill and form the dumplings, he asked the Zhus family about their living conditions. Thanks to a government-funded renovation project, the family’s access to running water, electricity, gas and heating has improved considerably.

He’s easy-going and chatted with us like family, Zhu said.

China’s GDP hits 121.0207 trillion yuan in 2022

China’s economy has shown steady growth in 2022 despite pressures such as epidemic outbreaks and a complicated external environment.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3% year-on-year to a record high of 121.020.7 trillion yuan (about $17.95 trillion) in 2022, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS). In the fourth quarter, the country’s GDP grew by 2.9% year-on-year.

NBS chief Kang Yi at a press conference in Beijing said: The national economy has continued to expand despite downward pressure, economic output has reached a new level, employment and prices were generally stable, people’s lives have been continuously improved, new achievements have been achieved under high-quality development, and the overall economic and social development has been stable and healthy,

Kang, however, said the foundation for domestic economic recovery is not solid as the international situation is still complicated and serious, while the domestic triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock and weakening of expectations still looms.

China will make economic stability its top priority and continue to make progress while ensuring stability this year, Kang also said.

Some of China’s key economic indicators for 2022 are residents’ deeper-pocket per capita disposable income which is 36,883 yuan, up 5% from 2021 in nominal terms (USD 1 = RMB 6.7222 ); an exceptional cereal harvest, cereal production is 686.53 billion kg, up 0.5% compared to 2021, a record; a clean energy boom the newly installed capacity of solar and wind power is 120 million kW, a record and a huge tax break, while the refund of value added tax credit is 2.4 trillion yuan, a record.

Chinese people enjoy Chinese Lunar New Year holidays across China

The Chinese Spring Festival or Lunar New Year took place on January 22, 2023, across China.

As unleashed pent-up travel demand has brought back a Spring Festival travel rush not seen in three years, China’s transport sectors have been making every effort to ensure smooth and safe journeys under a optimized COVID-19 response.

The total number of passenger trips for the travel rush years, or Chunyun, is expected to reach 2.1 billion, nearly twice as many as last year or 70.3% of the 2019 figure, according to the ministry. Transport of the People’s Republic of China.

Of the total, around 55% of trips will be driven by family reunions, 24% will involve migration for work, and leisure and business will occupy around 10%, respectively.

President Buhari inaugurates three Chinese-invested projects

President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, recently inaugurated three different Chinese-invested Nigerian projects in Nigeria.

One of the projects, the Nigeria Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Chinese-invested PPP project, was officially opened on January 23, 2023 in Lagos. The project, an investment of over $1.5 billion, is a joint venture between the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Lagos State Government, Tolarams Group ( owners of the Lagos Free Zone) and the China Harbor Engineering Company.

On January 22, 2023, a few hours before the official inauguration by President Buhari, the first commercial vessel, the container ship CMA CGM MOZART, docked at the port. Ambassador Cui said during the inauguration that: This project is a joint venture between China, Nigeria and Singapore, and is managed by a French company. The five-party, four-country model is one way to tap into the wisdom and strength of all parties.

The other projects were the Lagos Rail Transit Blue Line which was inaugurated in Marina, Lagos on January 24, 2023, and the 41 terabyte Tier 4 National Data Center which was commissioned in Kano on January 30. January 2023 by the President. Bouhari. The project was executed by Galaxy Backbone Limited Chinese Huawei Company.

Chinese proverbs about harmony:

A single flower does not make spring, while a hundred blooming flowers bring spring to the garden.

Significance of Chinese Foreign Ministers’ Visit to Africa in Early 2023

In order to deepen the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership and strengthen the friendly cooperation between China and Africa, Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin, in Egypt, at the headquarters of the African Union and at the headquarters of the League of Arab States by invitation from January. 9 to 16 2023.

This is the 33rd consecutive year that Africa has been the destination of the first annual overseas visit by Chinese foreign ministers. Less than two weeks after his appointment, Qin visited Africa on his first official overseas trip with five countries and two regional organizations as part of his busy eight-day schedule.

Qin followed in the footsteps of his predecessors. Over the past 32 years, all Chinese foreign ministers have started their New Year’s overseas tours in Africa even during the COVID-19 pandemic, which testifies to the long-standing friendship between China and Africa.

Speaking at the completion ceremony of the China-backed African Center for Disease Control and Prevention project in Addis Ababa, Qin said that like the African Union Conference Centre, it will is another landmark of China-Africa cooperation.

From the outset, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to the AU, as well as to the countries and peoples of Africa. I would also like to thank the AU Commission and the Ethiopian government for their strong support, and pay tribute to the Chinese and African engineers and workers who participated in the project, Qin said.

Qin also said he learned from his colleagues about the many challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the project during construction, saying both sides overcame difficulties and completed the buildings ahead of schedule.

I believe that with the joint efforts of our two parties, the Africa CDC will make a greater contribution to public health in Africa and to the health and well-being of the African people. It will also write a new and splendid chapter in the history of China-Africa relations, the Chinese foreign minister also said.

Qin further said that China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years, adding that bilateral trade in 2022 is expected to exceed 260 billion US dollars. China’s imports from Africa, he said, have grown faster than its exports to Africa.

Fifty-two African countries and the AU Commission have signed “Belt and Road” cooperation documents with China. Flagship projects such as the AU Conference Center, Africa CDC Headquarters, Mombasa-Nairobi Railway and Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway continue to emerge. Joint highway, power, communications and port projects cover the whole of Africa. Such cooperation has contributed to strengthening Africa’s capacity for independent and sustainable development.

As the new year begins, everything takes on a new face. China will embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist country on all fronts, and the AU and African countries will also embrace the moment of celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU). At this new historical starting point, I would like to make a four-point proposal on the development of China-Africa relations, Qin added.