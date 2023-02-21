Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia





Defense Minister Prabowo accompanying President Jokowi during the departure of humanitarian aid for Turkey and Syria Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Jakarta Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto, accompanied Indonesian President Joko Widodo in sending humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria from Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase, Jakarta on Tuesday (21/2). This is the third stage of the assistance in the form of logistics, and will be delivered using four planes each, two planes for each country. Besides Defense Minister Prabowo, also accompanying the President on his departure, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, PMK Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy, TNI Commander Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, Chief of Police national, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and the leader of the BNPB, Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto and leader of Basarnas Marsdya TNI Henri Alfiandi. In a press release, President Jokowi said humanitarian aid would continue to flow through Indonesia. Today, Indonesia again sent aid to Turkey and Syria with a total weight of 140 tons in the form of food, clothing and other logistical materials with four planes. We also sent SAR teams, medical teams, field hospitals and Hercules aircraft which really helped the evacuation process of victims in the first days after the disaster in Turkey and Syria. We hope that what we send can help our brothers there, President Jokowi said. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense sent the first wave of aid from the Indonesian government’s humanitarian mission for post-earthquake management to Turkey, which was released on Saturday (2/11) from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base. The mission was carried out by 2 Indonesian Air Force aircraft, a Boeing 737-400 carrying 47 personnel and light equipment from BASARNAS Medium Urban SAR (MUSAR Inasar) and a Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying heavy equipment and humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Defence. . (Public Relations Office of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defence)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kemhan.go.id/2023/02/21/menhan-prabowo-dampingi-presiden-jokowi-lepas-keberangkatan-bantuan-kemanusiaan-untuk-turki-dan-suriah.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos