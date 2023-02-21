A new earthquake strikes battered Turkey and Syria; 3 dead, hundreds injured





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) A new 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 others in parts of Turkey devastated two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands people, authorities said. Other buildings collapsed, trapping some people, while dozens of injuries were also recorded in neighboring Syria.

Monday’s quake was centered in the town of Defne in Turkey’s Hatay province, one of the areas hardest hit by the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck on February 6. It was felt in Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, Israel and as far away as Egypt. , and followed by a second quake of magnitude 5.8.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 injured. Search and rescue efforts were underway at three collapsed buildings where six people were believed to have been trapped. In Hatay, police rescued a person trapped inside a three-story building and were trying to reach three others inside, HaberTurk TV reported. He said those trapped included movers helping people move furniture and other belongings from the building which was damaged in the massive quake. Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo by falling debris. The White Helmets, a civil defense organization in northwest Syria, reported more than 130 injuries, most of them non-life threatening, including broken bones and cases of people fainting from fear, while a a number of buildings in areas already damaged by the earthquake collapsed. The February 6 earthquake killed nearly 45,000 people in the two countries, the vast majority of them in Turkey, where more than 1.5 million people are in temporary shelters. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since. HaberTurk reporters reporting in Hatay said they were badly shaken by Monday’s quake and were holding on to each other to avoid falling. In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people were leaving homes for the streets, carrying blankets in their cars. Malaver said everyone was really scared and no one wanted to go home. Mehmet Salhaoglullari, from a village near Samandag, said he was eating in a restaurant when the building started shaking. We all threw ourselves out and kept shaking outside, he said. In the Syrian city of Idlib, frightened residents prepared to sleep in parks and other public places, while fuel lines formed at gas stations as people tried to get as far away as possible of any building liable to collapse. The Syrian American Medical Society, which runs hospitals in northern Syria, said it treated a number of patients, including a 7-year-old boy who suffered fear-induced heart attacks following the new quake. . President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay earlier on Monday and said his government would start building nearly 200,000 new homes in the quake-stricken region as early as next month. Erdogan said the new buildings would not exceed three or four floors, built on firmer ground and to higher standards and in consultation with professors of geophysics, geotechnics, geology and seismology and other experts. The Turkish leader said that the destroyed cultural monuments would be rebuilt in accordance with their historical and cultural texture.

Erdogan said around 1.6 million people are currently housed in temporary shelters. Turkey’s disaster management agency AFAD on Monday raised the confirmed death toll from the Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey to 41,156. This brought the total death toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,844. Search and rescue operations for survivors have been called off across much of the quake zone, but AFAD chief Yunus Sezer said earlier that search teams were continuing their efforts in more than one dozen collapsed buildings, mainly in the province of Hatay. There had been no signs of life under the rubble since three members of the same family, a mother, a father and a 12-year-old boy, were pulled from a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday. The boy later died. Authorities said more than 110,000 buildings in Turkey’s 11 quake-hit provinces were either destroyed or so badly damaged by the Feb. 6 quake that they had to be demolished. The European Union health agency warned Monday of the risk of outbreaks in the coming weeks. The Center for Disease Prevention and Controls said food- and water-borne illnesses, respiratory infections and vaccine-preventable infections are a risk in the coming period, with the potential to cause epidemics, especially when survivors move to temporary shelters. A resurgence of cholera cases in the affected areas is a significant possibility in the coming weeks, he said, noting that authorities in northwestern Syria have reported thousands of cases of the disease since last September. and that a planned vaccination campaign was delayed due to the earthquake.

