Boris supporters oust May’s ex-deputy PM as Tory base targets dozens of MPs | Politics | News





Around 60 Tory MPs responsible for Boris Johnson’s impeachment ‘should feel nervous’, grassroots campaigners have warned after Theresa May’s former Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green became the biggest scalper yet to be deselected. Mr Green, a top Tory who chairs the liberal pro-EU group One Nation, was rejected as a candidate for the new safe seat in the Weald of Kent.

The move comes after the emergence of a new grassroots rebellion formed by the conservative Democratic Organization following last October’s coup, which saw Liz Truss removed as Prime Minister in just 49 days and replaced by Rishi Sunak. There was fury that MPs had actually bypassed members by only putting forward one candidate after the one members voted for (Ms Truss) over the summer. There was already anger at the way the CCHQ, which runs Conservative operations, controlled candidate selection and gave constituency parties very little choice with a plethora of candidates filling safe seats on the left. party. Now the members’ rejection of Mr Green has been hailed by many Conservative Party members as the biggest scalp to date in a members’ fight back. Express.co.uk understands there is a blacklist of dozens of MPs responsible for ousting Boris Johnson, even though the CDO insists it is not part of a bid to reinstall him as leader of the party and Prime Minister.

Mr Green’s troubles will send shockwaves through Tory MPs on the party’s Liberal left wing, as he has been a senior government official for many years and chairs their One Nation group of mostly Remainer veterans. The One Nation group represents around a third of Tory MPs and was instrumental in Mr Johnson’s impeachment. Lord Greenhalgh, deputy chairman of grassroots organization CDO, insisted the move was about party democracy and not Mr Johnson. He tweeted: “This has nothing to do with Boris Johnson but rather a select/deselect system for MPs which needs fundamental reform. “That’s what the Conservative Democratic Organization stands for. Damian Green has been a force for good for decades.” Claire Bullivant, chief executive of the CDO, made it clear that up to 60 MPs are expected to feel nervous. She said: “There are 60 MPs who are probably worried. It’s hard to see how those who stabbed Boris in the back will ever be forgiven by members. In every Tory WhatsApp group, chat room, media thread social, the revolt of the members is very real and their disenchantment is growing. “I suspect there will be more punishments to come.” LEARN MORE: Warning to Sunak – even the Remainers won’t support the sale in Northern Ireland

CDO chairman David Campbell Bannerman said: “Members should have every right to select – and de-select – their MPs. CCHQ has too much power in the process now, but can’t control everything. “These MPs are now being held accountable and blamed for a coup that sent the party plummeting in the polls. Those who turned on Boris Johnson are being punished. This deselection is hard evidence that this is real.” Already, other Tory MPs have realized they were barred from running again in the popular rebellion by saying their role in Johnson’s downfall might have played a role. This includes Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart and Stoke Central MP Jo Gideon. Ms Gideon recently announced she will not run again as Ms Hart, who has a lot of support on the party right, is supposed to take her case to constituency members because she has been blocked by a small number who make up the executive. DO NOT MISS Sunak’s Belfast ‘plan’ has left loyal Brexiteers with more questions [INSIGHT] More misery for Sunak as tracking poll still gives Labor a 21-point lead [REVEAL] POLL: Should Sunak compromise with EU to secure breakthrough in NI? [REACT]

Mr Sunak’s supporters have previously accused the CDO of being a ‘Trojan horse’ to bring back Boris Johnson. Lord Cruddas, chairman and founder of the CDO, claimed it was because they were nervous about the anger of party members. However, Mr Johnson has fueled speculation he is gearing up for a comeback with a tour that included unveiling his portrait, attending climate change summits in Egypt for COP27, the economy at the World Economic Forum of Davos and trips to Ukraine. and the United States. He also openly criticized Mr Sunak for not supplying fighter jets to Ukraine and this morning intervened in the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations, making it clear he would lead a rebellion against a compromise. Lord Cruddas, Mr Campbell Bannerman and Ms Bullivant were all behind a petition to change party rules which would have allowed members to vote on whether to accept Mr Johnson’s resignation. The CDO, which is backed by fellow Boris Johnson ally Priti Patel, has also pushed members to elect the party chairman as their representative on the front bench. Mr Green has previously courted controversy over allegations that hardcore porn was found on his Commons computer when it was confiscated by police investigating whether he leaked government secrets while in the opposition to the Labor government of Tony Blair.

