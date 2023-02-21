Politics
Jokowi-Maruf administration enjoys renewed public confidence
JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network): Approval of President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo and Vice President Maruf Amin’s administration has seen a rebound in a recent poll by the research arm of the daily Kompas, with respondents being particularly satisfied with the way the government has maintained political stability and security ahead of next year’s elections.
The January survey, published in a Kompas report on Monday February 20, found that 69.3% of respondents approved of the performance of the Jokowi-Maruf administration, compared to 62.1% in October, when their leadership was rated the lowest in their three years in office.
Their administration’s approval rating had trended downward since an all-time high of 73.9% in January last year. The latest figure is also the second-highest approval rating ever recorded by the administration.
The poll surveyed 1,202 in-person respondents across the country from January 25 to February 4 and had a margin of error of 2.8% with a confidence level of 95%.
The share of respondents who said they were dissatisfied with the government’s performance also fell to 30.7% in January from 37.9% in October.
To measure the government’s overall approval rating, the survey asked respondents for 20 topics which were categorized into four broad areas of Politics and Security, Law Enforcement, Economics and Social Protection. It found that all 20 metrics generally saw an increase in approval compared to the October survey, although some metrics rose more significantly than others.
Among the four main areas, respondents were most satisfied with the performance of governments in politics and security as well as social protection, at 79.2% and 77.3%, respectively.
Meanwhile, only 55.1% of respondents were satisfied with the performance in law enforcement and 53.5% in the economy.
Approval of the administration’s work in politics and security saw the biggest increase, up 4.6 percentage points from the October survey.
Political stability is particularly important as the country is due to hold national elections next year.
A closer look at the Politics and Security indicator shows that respondents were particularly satisfied with the way the government maintained tolerance among Indonesia’s diverse population.
But governments’ handling of armed conflict and separatist movements remains relatively poor, despite a slight increase in approval from the October survey.
Conflict between security forces and insurgents continues to occur in Papua. Earlier this month, a New Zealand pilot was taken hostage by a separatist group. Despite this, the Kompas survey placed the Indonesian military (TNI) as the most trusted public institution, with 87% of respondents expressing approval.
The regional administrations and election organizers, the General Election Commission (KPU) and the Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu), came second and third respectively.
The investigation also came amid rumors of a reshuffle that have been simmering lately. When asked to comment on the investigation, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, said Thursday (February 16th) that the increased approval of the Jokowi-Ma administration ‘ruf should not be twisted into a narrative to extend Jokowi’s second and last. term or delay the 2024 elections.
“In fact, it is precisely because [public perception of the government] for now it’s good, it’s better to pass on this good [approval rating] to those who will succeed [Jokowi]Mahfud said Thursday, quoted by Kompas.id.
That is why we must continue with the 2024 elections and prepare for it as best we can, he added.
With Jokowi having less than two years in power, Mahfud said the government was now focused on improving the eradication of corruption in the country.
Transparency International Indonesia (TII) reported earlier this month that the country’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) fell four points to 34, the biggest drop in 25 years and one of the worst performances from year to year in the region.
