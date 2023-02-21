Politics
Inside Boris Johnson’s attempt to influence Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal
Boris Johnson has sparked new divisions among Tories over his latest Brexit intervention and his alleged links to a popular Tory campaign to oust moderate MPs from the party.
The former prime minister has cast doubt on Rishi Sunaks’ plans to broker a Northern Ireland Protocol deal, drawing accusations he is using the latest Brexit talks to bring down his successor.
It comes as Mr Johnson attempts to distance himself from the Tory Momentum-style group known as the Conservative Democratic Organisation, amid claims he was behind the rejection of the full-back MP’s candidacy -ban Damian Greens to be a potential candidate for the newly created Weald of Kent seat.
Senior Tories fear that Mr Johnson’s continued presence on divisive issues such as Brexit, coupled with his supporters pushing local associations to oppose the selection of MPs seen as anti-Boris, could destabilize the party.
The former prime minister’s allies have insisted he does not want to undermine his successor, but a source close to him has warned against backsliding in protocol talks.
In particular, Mr Johnson opposes plans to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which he has presented as a threat to tear up the treaty in negotiations, warning that such a move would be a serious mistake.
However, Mr Johnson will wait until the compromise agreement is published in full before deciding whether to intervene, the source said. Until people see the text, no one can say anything, they added.
Friends and allies of Mr Johnson insist his increased activity in recent days on protocol is a genuine effort to get Brexit done and dusted off rather than an attempt to damage or undermine the Prime Minister.
A Tory MP allied with Mr Johnson said: The problem with anything Boris says is that those who don’t like him or never have anything good to say about him will always see what he says from this angle. [that he is trying to undermine Mr Sunak].
In this case I think he is genuine, he led the Brexit campaign and started the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill so it is unfinished business for him.
Mr Johnson’s former communications director at No 10, Guto Harri, claimed on Monday that allegations that his former boss was trying to oust Mr Sunak were far from the truth.
It followed George Osbornes’ accusation on Sunday that Mr Johnson had used any means necessary, including Tory doubts over the protocol deal, to recover the keys to Downing Street.
But Mr Harri dismissed the attack, insisting Mr Osborne hated Mr Johnson, although he admitted his former boss would be eager to return to No 10.
I don’t think he is actively trying to return as prime minister, Mr Harri said News agencies podcast. If in the years to come there was an opportunity and there was a vacancy, then I think he could still be interested.
He refused to deny that at some point in the future, if the ball came loose, Boris would want to be prime minister again.
No 10 official says privately that Mr Johnson’s warning about the protocol bill is at odds with his track record as he was willing to be flexible in negotiations if needed to get a deal with Brussels.
A source close to the Prime Minister pointed out that Mr Johnson had threatened to break the law in a limited and specific way under the UK Internal Markets Bill, by unilaterally rewriting parts of the protocol, only to change the legislation after discussions with the EU. offered an alternative solution.
Any serious hope of a comeback for him hinges heavily on the outcome of the Privileges Committee’s investigation into the Downing Street party scandal.
Undeterred, however, are his supporters, with the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), led by Johnsonite billionaire Lord Cruddas, actively calling on local associations to de-select MPs they believe helped impeach Mr Johnson .
Senior Tories are heavily critical of the campaign group, with a former cabinet minister calling it deeply lenient and unhelpful to the party, but they don’t care. The source added: I’m sure he has his [Mr Johnsons] tacit approval despite not being near her.
However, Johnson’s ally warned that if Rishi got it right, Boris wouldn’t need to say anything, adding: It’s not just about Boris seeking power.
There are a lot of people who can and do speak for him now, not just the CDO but also the constituents I talk to in my constituency saying we should never have gotten rid of Boris.
|
