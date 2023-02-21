Times leader urges DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to ‘be wise’ and ignore Boris Johnson’s protocol interventions





DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson should “take comfort” and ignore Boris Johnson’s interventions on the next memorandum of understanding negotiated between the UK and the EU, according to the Times. Considered the voice of the British establishment, the London-based newspaper describes recent negotiations between London and Brussels as “proof…of the redeeming power of dialogue on dogma”. But its chief warns that as the shape of the deal emerges, “familiar suspects are preparing to destroy it”. “Motivated by cynicism and the certainties of yesteryear, they do not know what the negotiations have achieved,” he says. While criticizing what it calls the European Commission’s “intransigence” around the protocol, the document highlights “recent major EU concessions (sic)”, including the end of controls on goods destined only in the north, data sharing and “recognition that the European Court of Justice can only rule on the operation of the protocol in rare cases referred by judges in Belfast”. The Times says the Rishi Sunak-backed deal will “free Northern Ireland from EU interference while recognising, like every constitutional deal since the days of Edward Carson, its uniqueness”. The leader argues that because the UK government has given the DUP ‘much of what it has asked for’ over the past year, Sir Jeffrey’s party should ‘respond in kind’. “He is beset by hardliners Paisley with whom he has little in common and conservative opportunists who should know better,” he said. The so-called Thunderer wonders if the provisions of the revised protocol are ‘sufficient reason to deny Northern Ireland a government’? “The grandiloquent opposition can spare him [Sir Jeffrey] the wrath of tough men in East Belfast, but cannot save Northern Ireland’s place in the UK,’ he says. “Nor, for that matter, Boris Johnson, whose friends warn that Mr Sunak’s compromise is unlikely to succeed.” The newspaper criticizes the former Tory leader’s weekend intervention in which he urged the UK government not to drop the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. “Like Randolph Churchill, Mr Johnson has concluded that the ‘orange card’ of unionist discontent trumps everything else in the pursuit of power,” he says. “Yet having agreed to the 2019 deal that set Northern Ireland adrift, Mr Johnson bears sole responsibility for the constitutional crisis which Mr Sunak may soon resolve. He is the last person anyone, especially Sir Jeffrey, should listen.” The manager concludes: “As the endgame approaches, Downing Street must now keep its cool. “Mr Johnson should keep his lawyer. And Sir Jeffrey and the DUP, as his constituents would say, should be wise.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2023/02/20/news/the_times_leader_urges_dup_leader_sir_jeffrey_donaldson_to_wise_up_and_ignore_interventions_on_the_protocol_by_boris_john-3075165/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos