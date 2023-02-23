Erdogan leans towards holding Turkish elections in June – sources





ANKARA, Feb 22 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan’s government is keen to hold elections in Turkey as planned in June, having cooled the idea of ​​postponing them due to this month’s devastating earthquake, officials said. three officials told Reuters on Wednesday. Last month, Erdogan, aiming to extend his rule into a third decade, said he was advancing presidential and parliamentary votes to May to avoid a June recess. Polls suggest they would present his biggest electoral challenge yet. Days after the Feb. 6 earthquake killed more than 42,000 people in Turkey, an official said it posed “serious difficulties” for holding elections on time. Now those close to the president say the government has backfired on the idea of ​​a postponement. “It is very likely that an agreement will be reached on holding the elections on June 18,” a government official said, adding that Erdogan and his nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli would meet to make a final decision. He said a shadow was cast over the idea of ​​a postponement by the perception that the government was avoiding elections, by the opposition’s negative response to the proposal and by legal issues related to the constitution. He and the other officials were speaking anonymously as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The presidency and Erdogan’s ruling AK party did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the election timetable. Before the disaster, Erdogan’s popularity had been eroded by the soaring cost of living and the fall of the lira. He has since faced a wave of criticism over his government’s response to the deadliest earthquake in the country’s modern history. Turkey on Wednesday launched a temporary wage support program and banned layoffs in 10 cities to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the earthquake. The government official said an election in May, as Erdogan had previously planned, would leave electoral authorities little time to prepare and make logistical arrangements for the voting of those affected in the quake zone, which is home to some 13 millions of people. A senior AKP official also said opinion had gained weight that elections should be held on June 18. “Erdogan and Bahceli will discuss the issue and make a final decision, but at the moment it seems that May 14 is too early and both leaders will say OK to June 18,” he said. Another senior Turkish official also said the idea of ​​postponing the elections had been dropped. “If there were to be a delay, it would take a year for it to have any value. .” Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Written by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Raissa Kasolowsky Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

