Reviews | How China’s Debt Could Crush the World’s Poorest Countries





Comment this story Comment Chinese President Xi Jinping and his top officials have a choice to make this weekend. This will show more clearly what kind of global economic role China intends to play: negotiator or sower of chaos? At stake is whether China agrees to cancel some of the developing world’s loan repayments, as most other major government creditors, including the United States and Indiaare ready to do. The correct action both morally and financially is clear. If China refuses to participate in debt reduction, it clearly shows that Beijing is unwilling to accept the economic and moral responsibilities that come with being a global economic leader. All eyes will be on China as world financial leaders gather on the sidelines of the G20 finance meeting in India on Saturday to discuss debt cancellation at a time of fiscal peril for many of the world’s most poor of the world. Sixty percent of low-income countries are in distress or near distress, according to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The crisis has already arrived for some. Sri Lanka by default for the first time in its history last year, and its economy is collapsing. protesters ousted the president in July. Zambia in default in 2020 and has not yet recovered. Last week, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema called the debt suicidal and black mamba kiss of death“, a reference to a fatal snakebite. Here’s a bit of history. In the mid-1990s and early 2000s, the United States and many European countries agreed to lower the valuation loans that they had granted to the poorest nations, what is called in finance a haircut. Since then, many G-7 countries have been reluctant to make large loans again, so countries in Africa and Southeast Asia have increasingly turned to China and private lenders. to obtain funding. China is now the largest government creditor in the world to developing countries, representing almost 50% of these loans, compared to 18% in 2010, according to the World Bank. These Chinese loans often came with high interest rates. It would have been hard for poor countries to pay them back even in good times, and now it’s impossible after a global pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine have decimated low-income economies where people are struggling to get food. The ideal scenario would be for all government and private sector creditors to agree to a significant debt reduction. Then, international organizations such as the IMF and the World Bank could step in to provide desperately needed low-cost loans and assistance. But nothing will happen without China, as it has become an important player. For example, almost a third of Zambia and Pakistan’s external debt and around 12% of Sri Lanka’s external debt are owed to China, according to an analysis of World Bank data by the Center for Global Development. . China is demanding that the IMF and the World Bank also take losses, which would be very unusual. Normally, these institutions are lenders of last resort who tend to give very low interest rates, essentially taking a discount up front. The IMF and the World Bank suffered losses in the so-called heavily indebted poor countries initiative 25 years ago, but the United States and other G-7 countries provided funds to repair these institutions. If a similar scenario happened now, many Western countries would help subsidize refunds to China. The reality is that China has been predatory lending and now, to almost no one’s surprise, many the 150 nations to which China has lent cannot refund under current conditions. So far, China has mostly offered to suspend payments for a few years. It is woefully insufficient. China does not need the money either, as it is sitting on over $3 trillion in the reserves. China is using developing countries as pawns in its attempt to influence the United States, a strategy critics call debt trap diplomacy. By claiming to help the world’s poor, China is exploiting them. But now the bill is coming due, and the question is who will have to pay it. The Messages view | About the Editorial Board Editorials represent the opinions of The Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom. Members of the editorial board and areas of intervention: Opinion Editor David Shipley; associate editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (National Politics and Policy, Legal Affairs, Energy, Environment, Healthcare); Lee Hockstader (European Affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic and electoral politics, including White House, Congress, and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society). Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

