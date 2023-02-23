Politics
Uproar in Turkey as religious body greenlights marriage to earthquake orphans
IZMIR, Turkey A decision by Turkey’s main religious body that it is permissible to marry one’s adopted children has created a new flashpoint between the state and Turkish citizens following a series of earthquakes that have left a seventh of the country in rubble.
With Turkey’s death toll surging past 43,000 after a series of earthquakes, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces one of his worst challenges ahead of elections tentatively scheduled for May 14, although some say it could be postponed for a month. The opposition’s main point of attack now focuses on numerous complaints from Turks that institutions such as the army and the Turkish Red Crescent, which have provided crucial aid in past disasters, have been rendered ineffective by cronyism or simple inefficiency during Erdogan’s 20-year rule.
The Directorate of Religious Affairs, which rose to prominence under Erdogan, has often been criticized by the opposition, particularly for its billion-dollar budget, which is larger than that of many ministries. Its influence touches many aspects of daily life, including the ever-growing number of religious schools, Quran lessons for preschoolers, and a television channel to shape and influence young people. Its fatwas, which guide believers in a constitutionally secular Turkey, and the statements of its powerful leader Ali Erbas have often been criticized by women and LGBTQ groups for fueling polarization between conservatives and liberals.
The latest controversy is over the edict of Diyanets in response to a question about the adoption of children whose parents died in the earthquake. The directorates of the High Council for Religious Affairs wrote: “While Islam praises those who help or care for orphans, it does not recognize adoption as a legal status. The three-paragraph text explains that under Islam , adopted children cannot inherit from their adoptive parents.. However, he maintained that there was no impediment to marriage between adopted children and their adoptive parents, although the subject of marriage was not in the question.
In a country where activists have long fought against incest, child abuse and religious marriage ceremonies involving underage girls, outrage was immediate. The Women’s Platform for Equality (ESIK) has issued a scathing statement accusing the leading religious body of paving the way for child abuse. ESIK also recalled an old fatwa now removed from the website saying that under Islam girls can be married off at 9 and boys at 12.
A 2017 report by the Heinrich Boell Foundation found that Turkey has one of the highest child marriage rates in Europe, with one in five marriages involving a bride under the age of 18. In a recent case, a young woman said her father, the head of a foundation affiliated with the Ismailaga sect, married her to a 29-year-old sect member when she was 6 years old. According to her testimony, her husband began sexually abusing her shortly after the wedding ceremony conducted by her father, then consummated the marriage when she was 8 years old. After more than a decade of repeated rape and physical abuse, she filed for divorce and criminal charges against her husband and parents.
Secular media outlets such as Cumhuriyet and Birgun published the edict in their headlines, highlighting the discrepancy between the fatwa and Turkey’s civil code, which allows adopted children to inherit from their adoptive parents and prohibits marriage between parents. adopted and step-parents and their children.
The Union of Turkish Bars criticized the edict for violating at least three articles of the Turkish civil code.
Many celebrities have joined the critics, such as singer Murat Boz. Such statements by Diyanet leave me speechless at a time when we need to protect and care for our children,” he wrote on Instagram. “We will follow each of our children.” He said the statement on the marriage and adoption when thousands of children were orphans defies logic, common sense and conscience.
One of the most vocal criticisms came from the famous journalist Fatih Altayli. “What are perverts like you doing in an institution like Diyanet? “, he tweeted. Go into the porn industry instead.
Faced with such reactions, Diyanet backpedaled somewhat on Saturday. Issuing a second statement, he accused people of bad will of twisting what was written. It is admirable that people want to take in earthquake orphans, he said, echoing the line of the Ministry of Family and Social Affairs. While the second statement stated that Islamic scholars agreed that adopted and adoptive children were not considered parents in Islam, thus reiterating its decision in milder terms, it emphasized that the laws of the land must be observed. .
The cautious wording did not calm the critics. Women’s groups continued to demonstrate against the declaration and the Women and Children First Association, an Istanbul-based civil society group, said it had filed a lawsuit on Monday against Diyanet and Erbas for incitement to violate the law and abuse of power.
Diyanet also filed a lawsuit against Altayli on Monday for insulting people who worked for the institution and inciting hatred and discrimination against the religious body. Altayli responded by tweeting Kasimpasa, a Turkish colloquialism roughly meaning kiss my ass.
Last year, famous singer Gulsen was tried for inciting hatred after joking that a member of her group was a pervert because he had studied at an Imam Hatip, referring to the religious secondary schools whose alumni include the president.
The Diyanets v. Altayli case is emblematic of the pressure exerted on news outlets over earthquake-related news. On Wednesday, state media watchdog RTUK fined Fox TV for its report that Turkey’s disaster management agency AFAD had blocked aid from non-governmental groups from reaching quake-affected areas. earthen. Two other independent channels, Halk TV and TELE1 have both been fined and temporarily banned from the airwaves.
The Association of Turkish Journalists slammed the decision, calling it another blow to the press. This gives a very worrying indication of the pressures to come as we head towards the election, he said.
