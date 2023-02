Nobel Peace Prize 2023 305 nominations This year Oslo Prize Norway Volodymyr Zelensky Tayyip Erdogan Ukraine Russia

New Delhi: The Nobel Institute said on Wednesday that 305 people had applied for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, but it did not say who was on the list, AFP news agency reported. The Oslo institute said on its website that the nominations, which are down from the record 376 recorded in 2016, include 212 individuals and 93 organisations. The identity of the candidates is kept secret for fifty years in accordance with the Nobel statutes. Either way, those qualified to nominate — including previous winners, administrators and cabinet ministers from any country on the planet, and some college teachers — are allowed to find out the name of the person or association they have proposed. The majority of the names that have been made public so far are either opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin or involved in the nearly year-long conflict in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a Ukrainian group working to create an international war crimes tribunal are among them. Jailed anti-Putin opponents, including poisoned anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, journalist and political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, and pro-democracy youth movement Vesna, are also known to have been named. Climate activists Greta Thunberg from Sweden and Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, Iranian activist Masih Alinejad and her anti-hijab movement My Stealthy Freedom and the Salvation Army are also believed to be on the list this year. Pro-democracy activists from China and Hong Kong – Chow Hang-tung, Peng Lifa and the Uyghur Tribunal group – as well as Myanmar’s UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun – who was sacked by the junta but is still in office – the anti-junta coalition NUCC, Maggie Gobran – which helps the poor in Cairo’s slums – has been named. Memorial, a Russian human rights group, the Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) of Ukraine, and Ales Bialiatski, an imprisoned Belarusian rights defender, shared the Nobel Peace Prize for the year former. These three individuals represented the three nations at the center of the conflict in Ukraine, which all three criticized. Education Loan Information:

