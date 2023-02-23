Pakistani police adopt ‘unique’ method to arrest Imran Khan supporters





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Wednesday announced the start of his party’s “Bharo Tehreek Jail” (Bharo Jail Campaign) in protest against ” the outgoing government Shehbaz Sharif’s attack on basic rights and the severe economic crisis in the cash-strapped country.

The Jail Bharo campaign started from Mall Road in Lahore as PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Sarfraz Cheema, Usman Akram and others surrendered to police and agreed to be arrested, reported The Express Tribune.

Shortly after the Imran Khan-led movement was launched, photographs and videos of PTI leaders detained by police began making the rounds on social media.

However, what grabs people’s attention is a clip of a police officer telling PTI workers that they are ready to be jailed.

‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

Earlier today, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan explained two reasons behind the move.

“Firstly, this is a peaceful and non-violent demonstration against the attack on our fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution […] Secondly, it is against the economic collapse caused by the cabal of crooks who have laundered billions of money in looted wealth and procured NROs while crushing people, especially the poor and middle class, under the burden of spiraling inflation and rising unemployment.

Imran Khan lamented not only the nation’s economic woes, but also the “false cases of FIR and NAB, torture in detention, attacks on journalists and social media” to which PTI supporters and leaders have been exposed. faced since the ousting of the ruling party.

Today we start our Jail Bharo campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi for 2 main reasons. First, this is a peaceful and non-violent protest against the attack on our fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 22, 2023

On its official Twitter account, the party shared images of its leaders sitting inside a police van and claimed those responsible for the arrests had disappeared.

‘Great pride’

Speaking from inside the police van, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he was very proud to have been the first to be detained by the police.

In a video shared on Twitter, Qureshi said, “This movement will continue until the imported government puts an end to lawlessness in the country.

Meanwhile, party deputy chairman Fawad Chaudhry said many party leaders and workers had turned themselves in to the police.

About 500 to 700 PTI workers turned themselves in to be arrested, he said in a video message. He said the officers came prepared with police vans but were worried after seeing thousands of people and thinking about what to do.

Thanking party workers for their support, Chaudhry said the movement would go ahead and the Wednesday protest would be limited to Lahore and continue until the evening before moving to Peshawar on Thursday.

Jail Bharo Tehreek is the name of ‘jihad’

In a video message, Imran Khan urged party workers and people to take to the streets for real freedom.

In fact, this campaign will take you to a free and happy Pakistan. And that will only happen when the state protects your basic rights, he said.

Khan noted that the campaign is the name of jihad.

(With agency contributions)

Read all latest news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news, india news and entertainment news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/watch-pakistan-police-adopts-unique-method-to-arrest-imran-khan-supporters-12194122.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos