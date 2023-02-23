Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets Qin Gang





On February 22, 2023 local time, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with visiting Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Jakarta. Widodo asked Qin Gang to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping, as well as his advance congratulations on the great success of the next two sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He expects the two sides to speed up the implementation of the common understandings between the two heads of state during their meeting in Bali and prepare the high-level exchanges for the next stage. Widodo said that in recent years, practical cooperation between Indonesia and China has yielded fruitful results, bilateral trade and investment has increased rapidly, and China has become the second largest source of investment. foreigners in Indonesia. The two sides should accelerate key projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, the North Kalimantan industrial park and the development of the new Indonesian capital, and expand cooperation in industrial chains and new energies, among others. Widodo said Asia is the center of global economic growth and should not be a battleground of powers. Indonesia stands ready to work with China to maintain regional peace and stability and boost post-pandemic recovery. Indonesia appreciates China for its support for the centrality of ASEAN and will follow the five-point consensus to deal with the Myanmar issue. Qin Gang conveyed warm greetings from President Xi Jinping to President Widodo. He said China will work with Indonesia to follow the guidance of the important consensus among the presidents, adhere to high-level guidelines, seek synergy in development and coordination among major countries, and pursue common development on the road to modernization. The two sides should do their utmost to ensure the timely completion of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and its opening to traffic, and build more flagship projects of the Belt and Road cooperation. China stands ready to import more raw materials and high-quality agricultural and fishery products from Indonesia, and encourages competent Chinese enterprises to participate in major infrastructure development projects in Indonesia. Qin Gang noted that the Asia-Pacific region is deeply influenced by changes not seen for a century. The more complex the situation, the more China and ASEAN should strengthen their unity and cooperation to safeguard peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region. China fully supports Indonesia in its role as ASEAN Chairman and leader in building the ASEAN community and achieving better results in East Asian cooperation. China will, as always, support the centrality of ASEAN and settle the Myanmar issue in the ASEAN way. During his visit, Qin Gang chaired the 4th meeting of the Joint Commission on China-Indonesia Bilateral Cooperation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and met respectively with the Indonesian Coordinator for China-Indonesia Cooperation and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.

