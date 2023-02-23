Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally in Shillong on February 24





SHILONG: The election campaign in Meghalaya state, in the northeast of the polls, has gathered momentum with only a few days before the polls. Parties and candidates in Meghalaya are doing all they can to woo voters in the state. The BJP, which is contesting solo and fielding candidates in all 60 constituencies of Meghalaya for the assembly elections, is sparing no effort to attract voters to the party. The BJP has banked on its pledge to install a corruption-free government in Meghalaya, to win the Assembly elections in the state this time around. With polling for the 60-member legislative assembly in Meghalaya due to be held on February 27, the BJP, in a last-ditch effort, has decided to bring in its star activist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to to campaign in the state. Read also : Ahead of Meghalaya assembly elections in 2023, report says assets of state speakers soared to 146 crore in five years Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a BJP mega public rally in Shillong in Meghalaya on February 24. Prime Minister Modi will address voters in Khyndailad, a district of Shillong, on February 24 to mobilize support from the 60 BJP candidates ahead of assembly elections in Meghalaya. This will be PM Narendra Modis’ first roadshow in Meghalaya. I call on the general public to come and watch the road show at Police Bazar (in Shillong, Meghalaya) on February 24, said Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie. Earlier, the Meghalaya BJP alleged that the ruling NPP-led MDA government refused permission to hold a Prime Minister Modi campaign rally at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura, West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya. Related

