Imran Khans Party Launches Fill Pakistan Prisons Protest | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan The political party led by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a Jail Bharo Tehreek (fill the jails) movement to protect people’s basic rights.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party began its campaign on Wednesday from the eastern city of Lahore, where authorities have imposed restrictions on public gatherings in some areas.

In a series of tweets, Khan laid out the reasons for the peaceful and non-violent protest against the attack on our fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

We face fake FIR (first information reports filed by police) and NAB (non-releasable) cases, torture in custody, attacks on journalists and people on social media, a he wrote.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician further said the protest was against the economic collapse in Pakistan caused by a cabal of crooks who laundered billions of plundered wealth into money and caused runaway inflation and a rise in unemployment.

media ppl. Secondly, it is against the economic collapse caused by the cabal of crooks who have laundered billions of money in looted wealth and procured NROs while crushing people, especially the poor and middle class, under the burden of spiraling inflation and rising unemployment.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 22, 2023

In a video message shared on the PTI’s Twitter page, Khan said the goal of the movement was to achieve real freedom in Pakistan.

In fact, this campaign will take you to a free and happy Pakistan. And that will only happen when the state protects your basic rights, he said.

Khan was removed from office in April last year after losing a parliamentary vote of confidence. Since then, he has been staging mass protests to demand snap national elections, otherwise scheduled for later this year.

PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry told Al Jazeera that 200 party supporters would seek arrest in Lahore on Wednesday. We will congregate at Lahores Mall Road where we will surrender to the authorities for arrest, he said.

Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, another PTI politician, said the aim of the movement was to counter the intimidation tactics of the authorities, adding that party workers were not afraid of going to jail.

We are starting this movement to smash the idols of fear. We are not afraid of going to jail. We have thousands of volunteers willing to give up their personal freedoms, she told Al Jazeera.

Cheema said senior PTI leaders were eager to surrender to the police, but party leader Khan stopped them. Some of our top leaders wanted to go to jail, but Imran Khan stopped them so that the strategy and decision-making of the movement would not be affected, she said.

Amir Mir, the acting information minister of Punjab province where Lahore falls, said authorities had imposed Article 144 in some areas of the city. Section 144 is a colonial-era law that prohibits the gathering of more than four people in one place.

We don’t have enough space in Lahore prisons, so we decided to send them to Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan prisons in the province. We have enough space there, says Mir.

Mir said the PTI leader should set an example by leading the movement and courting arrest.

Imran Khan must end this contradiction where he asks for bail to avoid going to jail, but on the other hand urges his workers to surrender. He should show his leadership and engage in arrest rather than have his workers do it, he said.

In response, Cheema said Khan was the most important person in the party and would do anything to protect him.

He is fully prepared to go to jail and is mentally ready for it. However, the party leadership was unanimous that he had to be protected at all costs. He is our top priority and we all think it will be a big mistake if he goes to jail, she said.

Political commentator and former member of parliament Ayaz Amir believes Khans PTI has successfully pressured the government with his protests. He called the protest movement to fill prisons another headache for the ruling coalition in Islamabad.

It remains to be seen what impact this decision will have on the government, he told Al Jazeera. But the thing is, if there are people who are willing to go to jail for Khan, it’s embarrassing for the government.

