Learn more about Imran Khan and Bajwa coins and sides





Last week, in this space, a catharsis of Imran Khan was offered. However, this discussion would not be complete without mentioning the newly revealed facts about General Bajwa, who goes down in history as the most reviled COAS… in part because of his own weaknesses and his interaction with the PTI government as than ‘Super King’, and partly because of excessive vilification by a prime minister and his cabal who rose to power on the backs of the military, then turned their backs on the military. The mantra of being on one page worked until things went in favor of PTI.

However, this does not absolve the ex-COAS of his responsibility and guilt in the “orchestration” (apparently) of the dismissal of the PTI government who was anyway on life support. The unthinkable consequence of the curse of Ramadan 2022 has been the sharp drop in military approval ratings in Pakistan, at least in urban centers and among the youth bulge. And in the months that followed, for perhaps the first time in our history, the military was seen to be acting against the popular will…something unthinkable in Pakistan’s military-dominated political history. The military still has not recovered from this perceptual erosion of its reputation, pride and respect. And would need a “strategic reset” rather than “damage control” and “small steps” to regain that lost position, if urban sentiment is any guide. And that contempt rests squarely with Gen Bajwa.

He is also guilty of offending a sitting prime minister by blatantly taking a different stance on Russia, the war in Ukraine and vis-à-vis India during the Islamabad security dialogue in 2022. , which was not his responsibility, not his job and a blatant overstep. of his tenure as army commander. But then this is what happens to a COAS, who, intoxicated by his second term, believes himself to be omniscient and omniscient. Yes, there are precedents – as in other countries – where military leaders have advised and persuaded Pakistani civilian leaders to improve policy formulation and implementation in our “guided democracy”, but that has been done with nuance and finesse… without ever stepping out of the civilian comfort zones of leadership. General Bajwa’s imperial dictate appeared too brazen and overbearing. And his big mouth continues to inflict pain and contempt on our military.

Then there are questions about the synergy of the response following the Indian crow hunt in Balakot in 2019. The backbone that strengthened Pakistan’s resolve and response, and where Allah helped us, was the joint effort of the then President. Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Air Chief of Staff…both background soldiers. Procrastination, softness and mist were otherwise in the air.

The general has also tinkered with the system by undermining merit and the ability to merit and, more seriously, by threatening dissident comrades-in-arms, especially veterans, with cuts in pensions and the repeal of facilities like the mess and health care… amenities that veterans earn like him. now, and which are not concessions from anyone, but inalienable rights of veterans. It was once again unthinkable. Dissent, even among servants, is not unusual and is never silenced. The retired executive was just more sensitive to popular sentiment and wanted the parent institution under him to correct its course and be on the side of the people…a very just and patriotic desire. His unforgivable sin is a deeper division between and among his own constituency, the armed forces.

The return of the TTP after the botched negotiations, comically under Kabul, is another feather in General Bajwa’s cap. The dialogue and hasty concessions offered to the TTP were “ostensibly” motivated by personal glory and tamgha (medal) syndrome rather than national interest. There is also a sinister conspiracy theory circulating that the reentry of the TTP was to jeopardize the then PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. There is also speculation about ethnic overtones throughout the sad saga.

Financial indiscretion “apparently” is another dimension of General Bajwa’s six-year stay where family (especially father-in-law) and friends were rewarded and rewarded, if media and journalism are to be believed. of investigation. Social media is full of sordid, albeit unfortunate, details.

However, to be fair, General Bajwa, as army chief, had much more limited advice than Imran Khan, who had many healthier minds, but he did and does what he does . Therefore, rather than filibuster in public to remain relevant and rude General Bajwa for his acts of omission and commission, Imran Khan should go to court. It is in this country and not in the too distant past that General Pervez Musharraf was condemned. New information in light of IK’s letter to the President, calling for an investigation of General Bajwa’s cited failings, as well as NAB monitoring, tapping of conversations and admitting it, are serious offenses and not ignorable that need to be thoroughly investigated. And in doing so, we hope that Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa will not be two sides of the same coin.

Moving on, for political leaders to break the deadlock, the PTI should return to assemblies avoiding the eternally restless politics. The PDM-led government should announce elections like President Alvi did, throwing down the gauntlet, rather than playing stupid games with the wrong consequences for the country, for themselves, for the PTI and for the ‘army. All stakeholders must sincerely work together to avoid impending financial catastrophe. The government should close the door on extending to any four star for good and make the necessary legislation in this regard. The current policy governing the TTP and Afghanistan should be continued and strengthened.

And a trial will be conducted to remove the remaining clothes of the main characters who were responsible for Pakistan’s economic downfall, political instability and perceived worthlessness, in addition to Balakot and the soft response to India’s “misplaced” BrahMos missile. which landed on March 9, 2022 near Khanewal. National security is sacrosanct and the inability and unwillingness to respond with “available resources” is open to questions and allegations. Without punishing the culprits this time, Pakistan would continue to wade through the abyss of power, privilege and discretion. And in doing so, the military more than ever must stand with the Constitution, the law and their people.

And if Imran Khan “must fail”, let him fail in governance after his victory in the next elections. In any case, PTI has no line of succession, no clear plan and no charisma minus the combative Khan.

The irony staring us in the face is that there are no better options right now, until some come along… who knows!

Published in The Express Tribune, February 23, 2023.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all our daily pieces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2402666/more-on-imran-khan-and-bajwa-coins-and-sides The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos