Unwrought nickel export ban will benefit the public, says Jokowi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the ban on raw materials nickel exports in the downstream process of the mining industry will benefit the country and the people through taxes and value addition. Opening the XVIII Muhammadiyah Youth Conference in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan on Wednesday, the president explained that the value of nickel trade in Indonesia had jumped from 17 trillion rupees (1.08 billion) to 450 trillion rupees ($28.8 billion) in 2022 after the export ban. “(An increase) from Rp 17 trillion to Rp 450 trillion means that our country’s income from corporate taxes, employee taxes and royalties, as well as non-tax income and tax expenses. ‘export, multiply,” Jokowi said, as observed by the presidential secretariat. Youtube channel. The president noted that growing state revenues would be transferred to the regions in the form of village funds or welfare programs. He also rejected assumptions that the commodity export ban is only meant to benefit certain parties. “There must be no one to say ‘But sir, those who will benefit (from the ban) are just big business’. No, the government is also taking (benefit) from (sources that) I have explained earlier, such as taxes, non-tax revenue and export fees,” he explained. He also pointed out that Indonesia needs to get added value from the country’s natural resources, including mining products. “We, for tens or even hundreds of years since the VOC era, only export raw materials, the added value of which we could not take advantage of,” Jokowi said referring to the Dutch East India Company. which ruled the Indonesian archipelago until the 18th century. Indonesia applied the nickel ore export ban since January 1, 2020, through Regulation No. 11 of 2019 of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. The country also planned to ban bauxite exports by June 2023 and the same for raw copper this year. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Investment minister denies Indonesia’s nickel reserves won’t last long Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1694853/raw-nickel-export-ban-to-be-beneficial-to-public-says-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos