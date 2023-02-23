India’s green energy potential is like a gold mine, invest here, urges PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the Union Budget 2023 will provide a wide range of investment opportunities, such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission, ethanol blending, battery storage and upgrading. to scrap vehicles, to push its green energy initiatives. Addressing a post-budget webinar on green energy, Prime Minister Modi said investors should not miss the opportunity to invest in India’s renewable energy potential, which is not nothing less than a “gold mine”. He added that this year’s budget will make India a leading player in the global renewable energy market and investors should not miss the opportunity to invest in India. This budget will make India a leading player in the global renewable energy market. Investors should not miss opportunities such as the establishment of ethanol plants across the country. There are many opportunities in the manufacture of electrolysers, the prime minister said on Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has prioritized green growth and included it among the top seven priorities of the Union Budget 2023-24, which would foster the country’s green industrial and economic transition, the environment friendly agriculture and sustainable energy. India has focused on green growth through ethanol blending, rooftop solar system, battery storage, etc. For industry there is green credit while for farmers there is PM pranam yojana in this budget, Prime Minister Modi has said. India has been the fastest in adding green energy since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has claimed. The goal of blending 10% ethanol with gasoline was also reached ahead of time. India has also reached 40% of its electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels in advance. Responding to a tweet from Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey, who said electric vehicles under the FAME ll scheme had saved 22.9 crore liters of fuel and cut 33.9 crore kilograms of carbon dioxide, Prime Minister Modi said the government was fully committed. to sustainable development in the field of green energy. India is targeting the production of 5 million tonnes a year of green hydrogen and has provided an incentive of Rs 19,000 crore to the private sector under the National Hydrogen Mission, which is part of the wider goal of India to have 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. Talking about the vehicle scrapping policy, Prime Minister Modi said Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked for the initiative, under which about three lakh vehicles will be scrapped including police cars , ambulances and public buses, which are 15 years old. Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for the vehicle scrapping policy. The vehicle exchange will be a great market for investors and help promote a circular economy, Modi said. He further said that the new Gobardhan scheme, proposed in the 2023 Union budget for the establishment of 500 new waste-to-energy plants, will be put in place to manage livestock and organic waste. He said that under the Gowardhan Yojana, 500 new factories will be set up with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. Watch: What makes the renewable energy sector more expensive than other energy-producing sectors? Also read:Budget 2023: Sitharaman’s Red Book announcements reiterate India’s green push

