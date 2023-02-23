Trump points finger at Biden administration visiting eastern Palestine





EAST PALESTINE, Ohio Former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop here on Wednesday, using the aftermath of a train derailment and toxic chemical spill to shoot President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis .

“They intended to do nothing for you,” Trump, who is seeking a re-election in the White House, said of the Democratic administration as he spoke at a fire station.

Flanked by Senator JD Vance of Ohio and other local Republicans, Trump boasted of having a strong working relationship with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, noting that it had initially not planned to help relief efforts. Trump claimed, without evidence, that the Biden administration only earmarked more resources because he announced he would visit eastern Palestine.

“They changed their tone,” Trump said. “It was an incredible phenomenon.”

Trump’s 10-minute speech laden with other political pointing fingers came as political blame for both the crisis and the cascading response to both sides. Residents remain concerned about air and water safety, long-term health and environmental effects, and the compounded impact these fears will have on local businesses.

Republicans seized on the derailment to hammer Biden and his administration. A number of Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, criticized Biden for not visiting the village, saying his priorities were misplaced because he chose to visit instead. in Ukraine.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also become the focus of partisan attacks, with at least one Republican senator calling for his resignation. Nor has Buttigieg visited eastern Palestine since the derailment; he should be here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Democrats have slammed the GOP for lax regulation of the rail freight industry, including the Trump administrations’ 2017 suspension of a requirement that trains carrying flammable liquids be equipped with heavier brakes. fast.

Congressional Republicans and former Trump administration officials owe Eastern Palestine an apology for selling them out to rail industry lobbyists when they dismantled Obama-Biden rail security protections and powers of administration. to quickly contain the spills, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Wednesday.

Eastern Palestine, with a population of about 4,700, is nestled in the Mahoning Valley region of eastern Ohio, which has been integral to Trump’s two general election victories in the state.

The village is in Republican Columbiana County, but is served by the Youngstown media market in neighboring Mahoning County, which, along with Trumbull County to the north, was solidly Democratic for more than 40 years until the arrival of Trump. Nor had a GOP presidential candidate won since President Richard Nixon in 1972. Trump carried Trumbull in 2016 and closed in on Mahoning before winning both counties four years later.

“What this community needs now is not excuses and all the other stuff you’ve heard, but answers and results,” Trump said Wednesday. “And that’s what I think you’ll see.”

Trump, who rarely campaigns outside of major gathering places, made several quick stops around town and recognized a group of more than 100 supporters who had gathered in a muddy field.

Have a good time, he told them, repeating the cheerful repartee he offered when responding to other tragedies.

Before leaving town, he stopped at the local McDonald’s, where he posed for photos and answered questions from local media and diners. When asked, he dismissed Buttigieg’s criticism of Trump-era policies that relaxed rail regulations.

At the fire station, he spoke with a few dozen people, mostly media. He announced that he was coordinating efforts involving his company and other private companies to donate bottled water and cleaning supplies. And in addition to his criticism of Biden, Trump had harsh words for the railroad, Norfolk Southern, calling on it to “fulfill its responsibilities and obligations.”

“We told you loud and clear: you are not forgotten,” Trump added. “We are with you, we pray for you, and we will stay with you and your fight to help [receive] the responsibility you deserve.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said Tuesday his office had made a criminal referral to the state’s attorney general, who will decide whether there was criminal activity by Norfolk Southern. Eastern Palestine lies along Ohio’s border with Pennsylvania.

Area residents on Wednesday expressed hope that Trump’s visit would bring attention to a post-industrial region that has weathered job losses in the steel and auto industries dating back to the 1970s.

Joy Mascher, owner of Flowers Straight From the Heart on North Market Street downtown, said the store was struggling to deal with delayed shipments and a drop in Valentine’s Day sales after the derailment.

I don’t think the railroad, state or federal government has dealt with it enough, she said Wednesday. If it had happened elsewhere, things would have been very different, I think.

I mean, at least he’s getting some attention, Mascher added, referring to Trump’s visit. I haven’t heard anything from Biden.

Storefronts and signs along the main downtown corridor offered EP Strong and East Palestine Lives Matter messages. Gorbys, a convenience store, spelled Welcome Trump under its sign advertising beer, wine and cigarettes. Todd Gerhart, a former Ohioan who lives in South Carolina, traveled to eastern Palestine this week to sell his ultra MAGA honey in bottles designed with Trump’s image. Gerhart said all proceeds will go to local relief efforts.

Carolyn Thomas, a Trump supporter from nearby east Liverpool wearing a Lets Go Brandon shirt as she hung out near the pavement in Gerharts, said: I’m glad a politician who has been president cares so much about the people that he makes an effort to show himself. It shouldn’t even be a Republican or a Democrat thing. It’s an American thing.

Another downtown landlord, Don Elzer, said he offered discounted space in a vacant yoga studio to the Environmental Protection Agency for short-term local headquarters.

I had a conversation this morning with some people, said Elzer, a conservative who was delighted with Trump’s visit. Three weeks ago, if I had predicted what is happening here, could you have imagined it happening in our town of 5,000 people? And everyone said absolutely not.

