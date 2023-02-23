Taxpayers are owing another five-figure bill to cover Boris Johnson’s legal costs during the Partygate inquiry, as Rishi Sunak’s government prepares to extend support for the former prime minister for the second time.

Labor said the move would spark outrage given the hardship faced by many during the cost of living crisis, and highlighted the millions Johnson has earned since leaving No 10 in September.

The investigation into allegations that Johnson misled Parliament by denying that all Covid rules were broken is progressing slower than expected, after being beset by a series of delays.

In a controversial move, senior officials signed a contract worth an initial $129,000 to provide taxpayer-funded legal support to Johnson during the lien committee investigation.

A contract extension was ordered in December 2022, at an additional cost of 90,000.

The Guardian has been told that the contract will be renewed again, as it was due to expire on February 28, potentially at an additional five-figure cost.

No official date has yet been set for the public hearings, during which Boris Johnson will be called to testify. Officials are also preparing for cabinet secretary Simon Case to be called in as part of the investigation.

Sources said the committee hopes to start its televised sessions in March.

Government insiders argue that the contract for Johnson’s legal advice is being extended due to a slow investigation by privileges committees. But that defense has come under fire because the Cabinet Office itself has been accused of delaying progress by taking four months to hand over a large cache of evidence.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Labor, criticized the decision to shell out 220,000 of Johnson’s legal fees with the possibility of another sum to cover the next planned extension.

She told the Guardian: Ministers must be clear about the nature of this contract, explain by whom it was agreed and why it was allowed to continue unchecked under the watch of Rishi Sunaks.

As families across the country are eager to pay their bills, they will be rightly outraged at the prospect of having to pay Boris Johnson’s Partygate defense fund bill again. Rishi Sunak once again shows that he is too weak to put an end to it.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment or speculate on the contract as it is a commercial matter.

The government has repeatedly said there is established precedent that former ministers can be supported by legal representation after leaving office, when issues relate to their work in government.

Johnson has wasted no time since leaving Downing Street to collect payments for speeches and a book deal on his memoir.

He declared additional income of 4,785,292 in the months following his resignation.

A source close to Johnson said he continues to cooperate with the committee, but said he has not yet specified what evidence he proposes to rely on.

The former prime minister said earlier this month that anyone who thought he was knowingly going to parties that broke lockdown rules at No 10 or covered up gatherings was crazy.

An attempt to launch a judicial review of Scotland Yards’ investigation into Partygate failed on Wednesday, after a judge rejected an application by the Good Law Project which claimed the Hillman operation team had committed major flaws.

Danny Friedman KC argued that it was illogical that police did not send Johnson a questionnaire for three events he was later discovered, or fined him for attending despite the fact that other Downing Street staff who were there had received fixed penalty notices. He said the Met did not disclose its reasoning behind either decision.

But the judge denied the request, saying the police had made it clear there was no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with those suspected of breaking Covid rules, and said there is no had no arguable case of legal defects.

Johnson was fined, for a birthday party held for him in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020.