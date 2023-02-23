Politics
Boris Johnson in line for more taxpayers’ money in defense of Partygate | Boris Johnson
Taxpayers are owing another five-figure bill to cover Boris Johnson’s legal costs during the Partygate inquiry, as Rishi Sunak’s government prepares to extend support for the former prime minister for the second time.
Labor said the move would spark outrage given the hardship faced by many during the cost of living crisis, and highlighted the millions Johnson has earned since leaving No 10 in September.
The investigation into allegations that Johnson misled Parliament by denying that all Covid rules were broken is progressing slower than expected, after being beset by a series of delays.
In a controversial move, senior officials signed a contract worth an initial $129,000 to provide taxpayer-funded legal support to Johnson during the lien committee investigation.
A contract extension was ordered in December 2022, at an additional cost of 90,000.
The Guardian has been told that the contract will be renewed again, as it was due to expire on February 28, potentially at an additional five-figure cost.
No official date has yet been set for the public hearings, during which Boris Johnson will be called to testify. Officials are also preparing for cabinet secretary Simon Case to be called in as part of the investigation.
Sources said the committee hopes to start its televised sessions in March.
Government insiders argue that the contract for Johnson’s legal advice is being extended due to a slow investigation by privileges committees. But that defense has come under fire because the Cabinet Office itself has been accused of delaying progress by taking four months to hand over a large cache of evidence.
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Labor, criticized the decision to shell out 220,000 of Johnson’s legal fees with the possibility of another sum to cover the next planned extension.
She told the Guardian: Ministers must be clear about the nature of this contract, explain by whom it was agreed and why it was allowed to continue unchecked under the watch of Rishi Sunaks.
As families across the country are eager to pay their bills, they will be rightly outraged at the prospect of having to pay Boris Johnson’s Partygate defense fund bill again. Rishi Sunak once again shows that he is too weak to put an end to it.
The Cabinet Office declined to comment or speculate on the contract as it is a commercial matter.
The government has repeatedly said there is established precedent that former ministers can be supported by legal representation after leaving office, when issues relate to their work in government.
Johnson has wasted no time since leaving Downing Street to collect payments for speeches and a book deal on his memoir.
He declared additional income of 4,785,292 in the months following his resignation.
A source close to Johnson said he continues to cooperate with the committee, but said he has not yet specified what evidence he proposes to rely on.
The former prime minister said earlier this month that anyone who thought he was knowingly going to parties that broke lockdown rules at No 10 or covered up gatherings was crazy.
An attempt to launch a judicial review of Scotland Yards’ investigation into Partygate failed on Wednesday, after a judge rejected an application by the Good Law Project which claimed the Hillman operation team had committed major flaws.
Danny Friedman KC argued that it was illogical that police did not send Johnson a questionnaire for three events he was later discovered, or fined him for attending despite the fact that other Downing Street staff who were there had received fixed penalty notices. He said the Met did not disclose its reasoning behind either decision.
But the judge denied the request, saying the police had made it clear there was no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with those suspected of breaking Covid rules, and said there is no had no arguable case of legal defects.
Johnson was fined, for a birthday party held for him in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/22/boris-johnson-in-line-for-more-taxpayers-money-for-partygate-defence
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The US intelligence manual for exposing Russia’s war plans in Ukraine
- US inflation rates are rising, a bad sign for most Americans
- Ukraine’s president hails nation’s ‘year of invincibility’ one year after Russia’s invasion – BBC News
- A woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy and childbirth
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025