President of Indonesia Joko Widodo Se Rene con Qin Gang





On February 22, 2023 local time, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who is visiting Indonesia, in Jakarta. Joko Widodo asked Qin Gang to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping, and wished the upcoming sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference ( CPPCC) are successful. China, and expressed the hope that the two sides will intensify their efforts to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state during their meeting in Bali and make preparations for the high-level exchanges in the next stage. . Joko Widodo said that in recent years, Indonesia and China have achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation, the volume of bilateral economic and trade investment has increased rapidly, and China has become the second largest source of investment. foreign investment in Indonesia. It is incumbent on both sides to accelerate key projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, the North Kalimantan industrial park and the construction of the new Indonesian capital, and to expand cooperation in areas such as as industrial chains and new energies. Joko Widodo said Asia is the center of global economic growth and should not be an arena for power struggles. Indonesia is willing to work with China to jointly maintain regional peace and stability and contribute to recovery in the post-pandemic era. Indonesia appreciates China’s support for ASEAN’s central status and will deal with the Myanmar issue based on the five-point consensus. Qin Gang conveyed President Xi Jinping’s cordial greetings to President Joko Widodo and expressed China’s willingness to work with Indonesia, guided by the far-reaching consensus reached by the two heads of state, to stick to high-level leadership, adhere to a common strategy and commit to collaboration among major countries, so as to seek common development on the road to modernization. The two sides should do their best to ensure the timely completion and commissioning of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and create more flagship cooperation projects within the framework of the Belt and Road. . China is ready to import more commodities and high-quality agricultural and fishery products from Indonesia and encourage major Chinese-funded enterprises to participate in major infrastructure projects in Indonesia. Qin Gang said changes not seen in a century have deeply affected the Asia-Pacific region. The more complicated the situation, the more necessary it is for China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to maintain peace, stability, development and prosperity. of the region. China fully supports Indonesia in carrying out its role as president For now of ASEAN to lead and promote the building of the ASEAN community and cooperation in East Asia in the pursuit of better results, and as always support the central status of ASEAN and the settlement of the issue of Myanmar in the manner of ASEAN. During the visit, Qin Gang co-chaired the fourth meeting of the China-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and met separately with Indonesian Coordinator for China Cooperation and Coordinating Minister of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and ASEAN Secretary General, Kao Kim Hourn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/esp/zxxx/202302/t20230223_11030159.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos