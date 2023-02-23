Trump visits site of train derailment in eastern Palestine, calls response ‘treason’





EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio as a betrayal as he visited the village amid growing frustration residents and local leaders more than two weeks after the disaster.

Trump, wearing his red Make America Great Again cap and overcoat, said the community needed answers and results, not excuses. He spoke at a fire station about a half mile from where more than three dozen freight cars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials, rolled off the tracks near the Pennsylvania state line.

In too many instances, your kindness and persistence have been met with indifference and betrayal,” Trump said. He appeared with Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway and other state and local leaders, giving the visit the appearance of an official trip.

The former president and other Republicans have stepped up their criticism of the Biden administrations’ handling of the Feb. 12 crisis. 3 derailment, which led to evacuations and fears of air and water contamination after a controlled burning of toxic chemicals on board the cars. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has criticized Trump and other Republicans for relaxing rail safety measures and environmental protections when Republicans were in charge in Washington.

The trip offered Trump, who is running for the White House in 2024, the opportunity to resume the role he often held as president, when he investigated the damage caused by the disaster and met with residents affected by tragic events. He said he would donate cleaning supplies as well as pallets of what he said were Trump-brand bottled water to residents who remain concerned about the quality of their drinking water.

Trump seized on Bidens’ decision to make a surprise visit to Ukraine this week, saying he hoped Biden would have some cash for the people of eastern Palestine when he returns. Biden, who has not yet been to the Ohio town, was returning from Poland on Wednesday after marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden White House defended its response to the derailment, saying officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies were at the rural site hours after the derailment. derailment. The White House says it also offered federal assistance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinated with the state emergency operations center and other partners.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited the site last week and tried to reassure skeptical residents that the water was safe to drink and the air breathable.

I ask them to trust the government, Regan said. I know it’s hard. We know there is a lack of trust. Officials are testing everything on that train, he said.

Shortly before Trump’s arrival in Ohio, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigie announced he would be visiting on Thursday after also coming under fire for not coming sooner. He also urged Congress to increase the $225,455 limit on rail safety fines by at least ten times.

Biden administration officials pointed to Trump’s decision to repeal an Obama-era Transportation Department rule that would have required high-risk freight trains carrying large amounts of flammable liquids such as crude oil and ethanol are equipped with more sophisticated electronic systems. brakes under control by 2023.

Buttigieg said this week that the Federal Railroad Administration would consider reinstating that brake rule now, but the head of the National Transportation Safety Board pointed out that the brake rule could not have helped in this derailment because the train was not considered a highly dangerous flammable train. Only three of the 20 hazardous materials cars transported by this train were filled with flammable liquids. Regulators can now consider expanding the trains covered by the high-risk rules.

Nearly three weeks after the derailment, the smell of chemicals that blanketed the village has all but disappeared. Some residents near the tracks say there is still a smell inside their homes.

Prior to Trump’s arrival, diggers picked up charred pieces from the railcars that were piled alongside the tracks and scooped up contaminated soil. Trucks were transporting contaminated water to a makeshift storage yard, where it is stored in metal containers before being taken to a hazardous waste site.

The village of just under 5,000 people sits near the Pennsylvania state line in Columbiana County, which has become increasingly Republican in recent years. Trump won nearly 72% of the vote in the 2020 election, and the signs of his popularity remain clear.

At a car dealership in town, where bottled water was handed out, a photo of Trump leaning against a barricade, reading A Hero Will Rise. Signs and flags around the village broadcast support for both Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Since the derailment, residents have complained of headaches, eye irritation and other ailments. Thousands of fish were found dead and locals spoke of the discovery of dying or sick pets and wildlife. Residents are also frustrated with what they say is incomplete and vague information about the lasting effects of the disaster and have demanded more transparency from Norfolk Southern, the rail operator.

The gas that spilled out and burned after the train derailment, vinyl chloride, a chemical used to make hard plastics, is associated with an increased risk of certain cancers.

Environment officials say they monitored airborne toxins during the controlled burn and continued air monitoring, including testing inside nearly 400 homes, did not detected dangerous levels in the area since residents were allowed to return.

Associated Press writer Josh Funk contributed to this report from Omaha, Nebraska.

